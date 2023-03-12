NASCAR Phoenix results: William Byron wins for the second week in a row as late caution dooms Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick appeared well on his way to his victory 10th victory at Phoenix International Raceway but a caution with 10 laps to go foiled the No. 4 car's chances as it was much stronger on long runs. William Byron gambled on the pit stop taking just two tires but that got him out front for the re-start and ensuing caution and overtime.

Work United 500 results

Work United 500 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday

6:35-7:30 p.m.: Practice (FS2)

Saturday

2:05 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)

Sunday

3:30-6:30 p.m.: Work United 500 (Fox, MRN)

Work United 500 details

Venue: Phoenix International Raceway (1-mile low-banking tri-oval)

Length: 312 laps for 502 kilometers

Last year's winner: Chase Briscoe

Work United 500 starting grid

Top drivers and best bets for the Work United 500

A whopping nine drivers enter the weekend with 10-to-1 or better odds, according to BetMGM. As Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg points out, this is mainly due to the unpredictability of NASCAR’s short-track rule changes for 2023. After short-track racing in 2022 was hampered by that season's massive regulation overhaul, in 2023 the spoiler height was cut in half, meaning the cars won’t leave as much of a wake of “dirty” air for following cars to drive through.

Best odds to win

Joey Logano (+800)

Ryan Blaney (+800)

Kyle Larson (+900)

Ross Chastain (+1000)

Kyle Busch (+1000)

Denny Hamlin (+1000)

Christopher Bell (+1000)

Martin Truex Jr. (+1000)

Kevin Harvick (+1000)

Harvick is the all-time winningest driver at Phoenix with nine victories, including six coming between 2012-16. Logano clinched his second series title with his victory there last November and has two other wins at the track.

Can Kevin Harvick add to his record tally of wins at Phoenix International Raceway in his final NASCAR Cup Series season? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg likes Alex Bowman (+2000) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), and offers up Austin Cindric (+5000) as his long-shot pick of the week.

Work United 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Work United 500

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the high 70s. Those ideal conditions with an expected 30% drop in downforce due to short-track rules changes should bring back the multi-groove, pack racing that has made Phoenix a fan favorite in recent years.