NASCAR Phoenix results: William Byron wins for the second week in a row as late caution dooms Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick appeared well on his way to his victory 10th victory at Phoenix International Raceway but a caution with 10 laps to go foiled the No. 4 car's chances as it was much stronger on long runs. William Byron gambled on the pit stop taking just two tires but that got him out front for the re-start and ensuing caution and overtime.
Work United 500 results
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Zane Smith (38), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (15), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Work United 500 broadcast schedule
All times ET
Friday
6:35-7:30 p.m.: Practice (FS2)
Saturday
2:05 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)
Sunday
3:30-6:30 p.m.: Work United 500 (Fox, MRN)
Work United 500 details
Venue: Phoenix International Raceway (1-mile low-banking tri-oval)
Length: 312 laps for 502 kilometers
Last year's winner: Chase Briscoe
Work United 500 starting grid
Top drivers and best bets for the Work United 500
A whopping nine drivers enter the weekend with 10-to-1 or better odds, according to BetMGM. As Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg points out, this is mainly due to the unpredictability of NASCAR’s short-track rule changes for 2023. After short-track racing in 2022 was hampered by that season's massive regulation overhaul, in 2023 the spoiler height was cut in half, meaning the cars won’t leave as much of a wake of “dirty” air for following cars to drive through.
Best odds to win
Joey Logano (+800)
Ryan Blaney (+800)
Kyle Larson (+900)
Ross Chastain (+1000)
Kyle Busch (+1000)
Denny Hamlin (+1000)
Christopher Bell (+1000)
Martin Truex Jr. (+1000)
Kevin Harvick (+1000)
Harvick is the all-time winningest driver at Phoenix with nine victories, including six coming between 2012-16. Logano clinched his second series title with his victory there last November and has two other wins at the track.
In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg likes Alex Bowman (+2000) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), and offers up Austin Cindric (+5000) as his long-shot pick of the week.
Work United 500 entry list
Weather for the Work United 500
The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the high 70s. Those ideal conditions with an expected 30% drop in downforce due to short-track rules changes should bring back the multi-groove, pack racing that has made Phoenix a fan favorite in recent years.