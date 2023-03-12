Breaking News:

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue are the No. 1 seeds in men's NCAA tournament

NASCAR Phoenix results: William Byron wins for the second week in a row as late caution dooms Kevin Harvick

5
Yahoo Sports Staff
·6 min read

Kevin Harvick appeared well on his way to his victory 10th victory at Phoenix International Raceway but a caution with 10 laps to go foiled the No. 4 car's chances as it was much stronger on long runs. William Byron gambled on the pit stop taking just two tires but that got him out front for the re-start and ensuing caution and overtime.

Work United 500 results

  1. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  3. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  4. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  6. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  7. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  8. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  9. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  11. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  12. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  13. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  14. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  16. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  17. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  20. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  21. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  22. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  23. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  24. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  25. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  26. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  28. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  29. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  30. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Zane Smith (38), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  32. Todd Gilliland (15), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  33. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  34. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  35. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  36. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Work United 500 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday
6:35-7:30 p.m.: Practice (FS2)

Saturday
2:05 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)

Sunday
3:30-6:30 p.m.: Work United 500 (Fox, MRN)

Work United 500 details

Venue: Phoenix International Raceway (1-mile low-banking tri-oval)
Length: 312 laps for 502 kilometers
Last year's winner: Chase Briscoe

Work United 500 starting grid

  1. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  3. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  5. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  7. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  8. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  9. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  10. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  11. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  12. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  13. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  14. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  15. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  16. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  17. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  18. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  20. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  21. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  22. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  24. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  26. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  27. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  28. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  29. Todd Gilliland (15), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  30. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  31. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  32. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  33. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  34. Zane Smith (38), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  35. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  36. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Work United 500

A whopping nine drivers enter the weekend with 10-to-1 or better odds, according to BetMGM. As Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg points out, this is mainly due to the unpredictability of NASCAR’s short-track rule changes for 2023. After short-track racing in 2022 was hampered by that season's massive regulation overhaul, in 2023 the spoiler height was cut in half, meaning the cars won’t leave as much of a wake of “dirty” air for following cars to drive through.

Best odds to win

  • Joey Logano (+800)

  • Ryan Blaney (+800)

  • Kyle Larson (+900)

  • Ross Chastain (+1000)

  • Kyle Busch (+1000)

  • Denny Hamlin (+1000)

  • Christopher Bell (+1000)

  • Martin Truex Jr. (+1000)

  • Kevin Harvick (+1000)

Harvick is the all-time winningest driver at Phoenix with nine victories, including six coming between 2012-16. Logano clinched his second series title with his victory there last November and has two other wins at the track.

FILE - Kevin Harvick (4) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. Harvick is looking for the exit ramp as he enters his final season as a NASCAR driver, at the same time seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is sliding back into stock cars. This 75th season of NASCAR begins Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, with the Daytona 500 and is a year of both celebration and transition. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Can Kevin Harvick add to his record tally of wins at Phoenix International Raceway in his final NASCAR Cup Series season? (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg likes Alex Bowman (+2000) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), and offers up Austin Cindric (+5000) as his long-shot pick of the week.

Work United 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Work United 500

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the high 70s. Those ideal conditions with an expected 30% drop in downforce due to short-track rules changes should bring back the multi-groove, pack racing that has made Phoenix a fan favorite in recent years.

Recommended Stories