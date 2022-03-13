NASCAR at Phoenix March 2022: Start time, schedule, TV, streaming, lineup for Ruoff Mortgage 500

Championship hopefuls will get a very early chance to see how NASCAR's Next Gen car performs on the track that will also host the Cup Series season finale in November.

Sunday's race in Avondale, Arizona, will also bring to a close the three-race West Coast swing — following races in Fontana, California and Las Vegas — before the series heads back East.

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for the first time this season and the seventh time in his Cup career after pacing the field during Saturday's qualifying. Denny Hamlin will start alongside Blaney on the front row after posting the second-fastest time in the final round of qualifying.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Brad Keselowski (2) leads Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Martin Turex Jr. and the rest of the field during the March 14, 2021 race at Phoenix Raceway.

What time does the Cup race at Phoenix start?

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Phoenix Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Phoenix on?

Fox is broadcasting the Ruoff Mortgage 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (Noon local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Phoenix?

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.

The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Phoenix?

The Ruoff Mortgage 500 is 312 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 312 miles or 502 kilometers. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps, Stage 2: 125 laps, Stage 3: 127 laps.

Who won the race at Phoenix last year?

Martin Truex Jr. won the March 14, 2021 race for the first of his four wins last year. Kyle Larson won the final race of 2021, the NASCAR Championship Race held at Phoenix Raceway, to win his first Cup Series title.

What is the lineup for the Ruoff Mortgage 500?

(Car number in parentheses):

Story continues

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Maytag Ford

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Office Toyota

3. (24) William Byron, Axalta Chevrolet

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Rheem - Capitol Container Toyota

5. (10) Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford

6. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Valvoline Chevrolet

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Autotrader Ford

9. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally/Best Friends Chevrolet

10. (22) Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

11. (18) Kyle Busch, DeWalt Toyota

12. (8) Tyler Reddick, Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet

13. (3) Austin Dillon, Get Bioethanol Chevrolet

14. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

15. (45) Kurt Busch, MoneyLion Toyota

16. (4) Kevin Harvick, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford

17. (1) Ross Chastain, K1 Speed Chevrolet

18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Violet Defense Ford

19. (9) Chase Elliott, UniFirst Chevrolet

20. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Toyota

21. (42) Ty Dillon, Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet

22. (34) Michael McDowell, Love's Travel Stops Ford

23. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet

24. (21) Harrison Burton, DEX Imaging Ford

25. (41) Cole Custer, HaasTooling.com Ford

26. (17) Chris Buescher, ITsavvy Ford

27. (23) Bubba Wallace, ROOT Insurance Toyota

28. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

29. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Action Industries Chevrolet

30. (7) Corey LaJoie, Built.com Chevrolet

31. (77) Landon Cassill, Voyager: Crypto for All Chevrolet

32. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

33. (38) Todd Gilliland, Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Premier Business Investments Ford

35. (15) Garrett Smithley, Jacob Companies Ford

36. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Fry's/NOS Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Phoenix start time, TV, live stream, lineup