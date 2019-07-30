NASCAR penalty report after Pocono

NASCAR on Tuesday announced four penalties after this past weekend’s racing action at both Pocono and Iowa.

In the Cup Series, Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000 for lug nut violations.

Also penalized $10,000 for lug nut violations in the Cup Series is Chad Johnston, crew chief of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson.

In addition, NASCAR announced two crew members have received indefinite suspensions for violations of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy: Brandon J. Lee and Zachary L. Yager.

