NASCAR penalty report after New Hampshire
Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs were fined for rules violations in this week’s NASCAR penalty report.
Mike Shiplett, crew chief for the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Cole Custer, was fined $5,000 for improperly installed lug nuts.
Scroll to continue with content
Also Jason Burdett, crew chief for the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Justin Allgaier, was also fined $5,000 for improperly installed lug nuts.
There were no other penalties assessed in either the Xfinity or NASCAR Cup series.