NASCAR penalty report after Dover

NASCAR on Tuesday issued two penalties following this past weekend’s races at Dover International Speedway.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Chris Gabehart, crew chief for the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There were no other race-related penalties.

There was one additional penalty issued: team member Chad Emmons has received an indefinite suspension for violating the sport’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Follow @JerryBonkowski