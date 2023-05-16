NASCAR penalizes Tyler Reddick, No. 45 team 10 points for Darlington infraction

NASCAR docked Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Cup team 10 points each for an infraction found in pre-qualifying inspection last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR penalized the team for a violation with ballast. NASCAR cited Section 14.11.2.1.A in issuing the penalty. That rule states that “any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). Additional ballast containers will be be permitted to be added to the chassis.”

NASCAR ejected 23XI Racing crew chief Billy Scott for the infraction after it was discovered.

The 10-point penalty drops Reddick from eighth to 10th in the driver standings. Brad Keselowski moves up a spot to eighth. Kyle Larson moves up a spot to ninth in the standings.

NASCAR also announced that Legacy Motor Club pit crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley are suspended from the next two events after a tire came off Erik Jones‘ car in last weekend’s race.

