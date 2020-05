NASCAR penalized two Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut violations in Thursday’s Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway. Both the race-winning No. 98 Ford of Chase Briscoe and the No. 22 Ford of Austin Cindric had one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

As as result of violating Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, each crew chief — Richard Boswell and Brian Wilson, respectively — was fined $5,000.