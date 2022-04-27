NASCAR penalizes No. 78 Live Fast team for losing wheel at Talladega

NASCAR officials penalized the Live Fast Motorsports team Wednesday after a wheel detached from the No. 78 Ford during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Driver and team co-owner BJ McLeod spun in Turn 2 during Sunday’s GEICO 500, prompting a caution period on the 87th of 188 laps. As the car looped down the banking, the right-rear wheel detached and rolled to a stop on the apron as he drove away. McLeod, who led two laps Sunday, continued to post a 26th-place finish.

As a result of the violation of Section 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book, competition officials issued four-race suspensions to Live Fast crew chief Lee Leslie and crew members Alpha Lamin (jack) and Kevin Teaf (rear-tire changer).

Christopher Stanley, who was listed as an engineer on the team roster for Talladega, was designated on an updated entry list as the No. 78 team’s crew chief for this Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.