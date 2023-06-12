NASCAR penalizes No. 21 Xfinity team for lug-nut violation at Sonoma

NASCAR penalized the No. 21 Xfinity Series team of Richard Childress Racing for a lug nut that was not secure in post-race inspection last weekend at Sonoma Raceway. As a result, the sanctioning body fined crew chief Andy Street $5,000.

In the penalty that was handed out Monday, NASCAR cited Sections 8.8.10.4a in the Rule Book, which has to do with tires and wheels and notes lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Austin Hill drove the No. 21 Chevrolet to an eighth-place finish in Saturday’s DoorDash 250, and he is second in the series standings. The Xfinity Series next races on June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).