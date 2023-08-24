NASCAR penalizes five Xfinity teams for inspection violations at Daytona

NASCAR has penalized five Xfinity teams for violations discovered during Thursday's inspection at Daytona International Speedway.

Ryan Sieg's car failed inspection three times Thursday. He will not be allowed the qualify, will start at the tail end of the field, must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and loses pit selection for next weekend's race at Darlington.

Jordan Anderson's car failed inspection multiple times. He will not be allowed the qualify, will start at the tail end of the field, must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and loses pit selection for the next race.

The cars of Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff will start at the tail end of the field, serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and lose pit selection for next weekend's race at Darlington for inspection violations.

NASCAR did not state what the violations were for each team.

Xfinity teams qualify at 3 p.m. ET Friday on the NBC Sports App (qualifying coverage continues at 4 p.m ET on USA Network).

The Xfinity Series races Friday. Countdown to Green airs at 7 p.m. on USA Network. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.