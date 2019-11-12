NASCAR penalizes five teams for lug-nut violations after Phoenix

NASCAR penalized five teams, including two teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, for lug-nut violations after last weekend’s action at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. Each team was found to have one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

In the Monster Energy Series, the teams penalized were the No. 2 Team Penske Ford driven by Brad Keselowski and the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford driven by JJ Yeley. NASCAR fined crew chiefs Paul Wolfe and Mike Hillman Sr. $10,000 each.

NASCAR also hit the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Zane Smith with a $5,000 fine for crew chief Taylor Moyer.

And in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR penalized crew chief Joe Shear Jr. of the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford driven by Johnny Sauter and crew chief Trip Bruce III from the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet of race-winner Stewart Friesen with fines of $2,500 apiece.