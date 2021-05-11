NASCAR has penalized five crew chiefs for lug nut violations after last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe one race and fined him $20,000 after two lug nuts were found not secure on Joey Logano‘s car. Jonathan Hassler, an engineer at Team Penske, will serve as Logano’s crew chief at Dover.

Luke Lambert, crew chief for Chris Buescher, was fined $10,000 for one lug nut not safe and secure on Buescher’s car.

In the Xfinity Series, NASCAR fined crew chiefs Bruce Schlicker (Jeb Burton), Jason Trinchere (AJ Allmendinger) and Buddy Sisco (Tommy Joe Martins) $5,000 each for having a lug nut not safe and secure after the race.

NASCAR penalties from Darlington

Read more about NASCAR

Live Fast Motorsports signs Rolex 24 LMP2 winner for Cup road courses Cole Custer to run Xfinity race at COTA Early Dover odds list Martin Truex Jr. as favorite

NASCAR penalizes five crew chiefs for lug nut violations originally appeared on NBCSports.com