NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series 2018 Power Rankings: Race 11

Two weeks ago, Zack Novak claimed his first checkered flag of 2018 in Round 10 of the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series season at Chicagoland Speedway after a late caution prevented a charge from perennial-contender Ryan Luza. The world‘s best oval iRacers head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Tuesday, where Luza looks to defend his 2017 victory.

1: Bobby Zalenski (+1)

After his second-consecutive podium finish, there‘s a new driver atop the standings — and, naturally, our Power Rankings. Bobby Zalenski finished third in last year‘s outing at New Hampshire, and he‘s got momentum on his side.

2: Ryan Luza (+4)

Ryan Luza nearly added to his win count in Chicagoland, running out of time after a late caution ended the race before the Phenom Racing Team driver could get to the top spot. Luza won at New Hampshire last year. He‘ll be a serious contender at the Magic Mile.

3: Ray Alfalla (-2)

A late crash at Chicagoland ended Three-Time‘s race early, but perhaps there‘s some solace in remembering he‘s earned five top-five finishes throughout his career in New Hampshire.

4: Michael Conti (+1)

In addition to finishing runner-up at New Hampshire last year, Michael Conti also boasts two victories there (2012 and 2013). Keep an eye on the No. 5 Tuesday — well, it‘ll be hard not to with his colorful paint scheme.

5: Matt Bussa (-1)

Matt Bussa‘s riding a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes in 2018 — plus, he‘s three-for-four in top-10s in his career at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

6: Keegan Leahy (-3)

Keegan Leahy looked fast at Chicagoland, but got caught up in a crash while racing deeper in the field after a pit stop. We‘re not sure what to expect out of Leahy in Loudon — though, this weather enthusiast doesn‘t have to worry about rain in the forecast at the virtual New Hampshire, unlike in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.

7: Zack Novak (NR)

Zack Novak scored his second career victory at Chicagoland Speedway, jumping six places in the championship standings up to 11th place. Heading into his home track, Novak‘s finished in the top 10 and led laps in five of the past eight races.

8: Logan Clampitt (-1)

California Clampitt‘s seen both extremes in his short time racing at New Hampshire: a win in his first start (2016), and a 35th-place disappointment last year. After a 14th-place finish in Chicagoland, Clampitt‘s now finished outside the top 10 three races in a row.

9: Nick Ottinger (NR)

Nick Ottinger maintains a spot in the top 10 in points despite a 20th-place effort at Chicagoland. Ottinger‘s scored sixth or better twice in five races in Loudon.

10: Nickolas Shelton (-2)

Since Nick Shelton‘s breakthrough win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, he‘s yet to finish better than 14th. He must be partying pretty hard.