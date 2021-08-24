NASCAR partners with Westbrook Studios, the Chainsmokers' Kick The Habit Productions to develop romantic comedy for Amazon Studios

Westbrook Studios announced a partnership with NASCAR and The Chainsmokers’ Kick The Habit Productions to produce a romantic comedy feature for Amazon Studios.

Oscar-nominated actor and film producer Will Smith will co-produce the film and Alison Rose Greenberg, whose television credits include Younger, is set to write the screenplay.

The film follows Lyla, an ambitious sports agent who loses her superstar client before the start of the NASCAR season and decides to take a chance on a rebellious female dirt track racer, 17-year-old Piper Kyte.

With her career on the line, Lyla’s challenge — getting Piper NASCAR-ready — is only won if she can also reform Piper’s reclusive father, Matthew Kyte, a former NASCAR champion who infamously walked away from the sport and hasn’t been seen in years.

Jon Mone will co-produce alongside Smith for Westbrook Studios with Heather Washington executive producing. Dan Marcus will also produce via Kick The Habit Productions, with Drew Taggart, Alex Pall and Adam Alpert executive producing. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will serve as executive producers for NASCAR.