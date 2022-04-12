NASCAR partners with racing and gaming seat innovator Playseat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — NASCAR is continuing to deliver on its commitment to introduce the best racing in the world to fans around the globe through a multi-year cooperation with racing and gaming seat company Playseat®.

Playseat®‘s technology driven innovation will create more opportunities for fans to experience NASCAR in ways not possible before. Going forward, NASCAR orientated racing simulators and gaming seats will be released over the course of the relationship, allowing fans to get as close as possible to the real NASCAR experience.

“We‘re excited to team up with NASCAR over the course of multiple years and to unlock the true racing experience.” Said Fernando Smit, Founder and President of Playseat®. “As founder of the racing simulator solutions, Playseat® has always been connecting the real and virtual world. Working with real drivers to making first-class products and then making that knowledge and performance available to everyone in the world.

As part of the collaboration, eNASCAR orientated racing simulators will be released, allowing eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers, the best simulation drivers in the world, to upgrade their driving equipment and performance.

“Through this partnership, Playseat® is helping us introduce the sport to a new generation of fans, allowing a younger and more diverse audience to see the opportunities that sim racing and NASCAR both offer,” said Ray Smith, Director, Gaming and Esports. “Playseat® provides sim racers with elite equipment that will optimize performance and enhance the overall experience.”