NASCAR, Pandora partner for exclusive driver playlists

Ever wonder what NASCAR’s young stars listen to prior to pulling on their helmets and strapping in for a few hundred miles of mayhem? Wonder no longer.

NASCAR and Pandora are partnering this year to give NASCAR fans and Pandora listeners the opportunity to follow along with Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace, whose custom Pandora Playlists will reveal exactly what the drivers listened to in the offseason as they prepared for the “Great American Race.”

PANDORA PLAYLISTS: Bubba Wallace | Ryan Blaney



From adrenaline-pumping heavy metal (Wage War), to laid back country folk (Tyler Childers), soul music, classic country, edgy alt-metal (Incubus) and feel-good classic rock (The Eagles), the mix is a perfect eclectic balance — much like the drivers themselves.

Blaney and Wallace each have heart-stopping, near-wins in the season-opening Daytona 500 in the past.

Blaney finished runner-up in the 2017 race that saw plenty of drivers attempt to stretch fuel, leading to a frenetic final few circuits. Blaney’s car actually sputtered down the backstretch, but he still finished runner-up to Kurt Busch.

Wallace followed suit with a runner-up finish of his own the following year in 2018, finishing second to Austin Dillon after he avoided the last-lap wreck.

Tune in to the Daytona 500 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX) — and before you do, check out the Pandora Playlists to get yourself ready in the exact same manner as a couple of NASCAR drivers.

