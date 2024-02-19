NASCAR overtime rules, explained: How OT works for Cup Series races in 2024

NASCAR has finally settled on the overtime format.

After tinkering with the green-white-checkered protocol, NASCAR has simplified the process to end races while trying to avoid to end them under a lengthy caution period. Every race can't not end under caution, but the current rules are the most logical way to do NASCAR Overtime.

Once upon a time, there was no overtime. Now, races can exceed the scheduled distance by 10 laps or more.

Here's the full explanation of NASCAR OT.

What is NASCAR overtime, otherwise known as a green-white-checkered finish?

NASCAR has branded green-white-checkered finishes as NASCAR Overtime. They are NASCAR's way to extend a race to ensure a chance at a green-flag finish.

In theory, NASCAR OT is to allow for a natural finish to the race under green, or at least get to the final lap of the race under green.

If there is a late-race caution, the race distance will be lengthened where the field will have two laps to go on the restart. If there is another caution before the white flag, NASCAR will do it over again with two laps to go. The process will continue until the field takes the white flag to make the race "official", where the next flag (yellow or checkered) ends the race.

It's a simple format now after more than a decade of the sanctioning body adjusting the rules. NASCAR OT was introduced in the 2004 season; since then, NASCAR has adjusted the amount of green-white-checkered attempts, how an OT attempt would be considered the final and official try and the mystifying institution of an OT line in the backstretch.

Now it's simple: Two laps and an unlimited number of attempts to get to the final lap under green. Once the white flag is waved, the next flag ends the race.

How many tries at NASCAR OT will the Cup Series make in a race?

The Cup Series will make unlimited attempts of NASCAR Overtime to get to a natural finish.

How can a race end in NASCAR overtime?

There are two ways NASCAR overtime can end.

The field completes the two laps, and the checkered flag flies to end the race like normal.

The field completes one lap, and there's a caution on the final lap. The field is frozen at the moment of caution.

If the field completes one lap in the two-lap "OT", the next flag ends the race.

