NASCAR Open starting lineup at Bristol

Michael McDowell will start on the pole for the NASCAR Open at Bristol Motor Speedway after a random draw. Aric Almirola joins him on the front row.
The winners of each segment advance to the All-Star Race, along with the fan vote winner. Last year, Kyle Larson won a segment in the Open to advance to the All-Star Race and then won that event. Other segment winners last year were William Byron and Bubba Wallace. Alex Bowman advanced through the fan vote a year ago. Bowman has already qualified for this year’s All-Star Race.
NASCAR Open at Bristol
Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Wednesday
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (0.533-mile speedway)
Length: 85 laps over three segments, 45.3 miles
Segments: Segment 1 is 35 laps. Segment 2 is 35 laps. Segment 3 is 15 laps.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
