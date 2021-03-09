NASCAR officials to review Kyle Busch spin in Camping World Trucks race at Las Vegas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·2 min read
1 / 1

NASCAR officials to review Kyle Busch spin in Camping World Trucks race at Las Vegas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A NASCAR competition official said Tuesday that the sanctioning body would review a spin by Kyle Busch during last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series event, hinting that a more stringent stance on incidents that prompt caution periods may be coming.

A flat tire forced Busch’s No. 51 Toyota to slow during Friday’s Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The truck spun as he drove on the track’s apron, forcing a yellow flag on the 90th of 134 laps.

Busch recovered to finish second behind teammate John Hunter Nemechek. The NASCAR Cup Series regular, who is also a Camping World Trucks team owner, declined to comment on any details of the spin in a post-race Zoom video conference.

RELATED: John Hunter Nemechek prevails in Vegas

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, addressed the issue in a Tuesday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying that determining a driver’s intent in an incident was a difficult judgment to make.

“Those are tough calls,” Miller told SiriusXM. “That obviously came up again this weekend. You know, it‘s hard for us to know what is going on inside the car, but we have our competition meeting, and I‘m sure there will be discussions on the particular one that prompted that question and we‘ll kind of review it.

“But what we can‘t let happen, and what we will probably be more inclined to do moving forward is, having a flat tire and trying to get back to pit road is not an excuse to spin out. So if we have to crack down a little bit harder on those things happening so that doesn‘t become a trend, we will certainly react to that.”

NASCAR officials have penalized drivers in the past after they publicly admitted their intent to trigger a caution flag. Bubba Wallace (in 2019) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2004) were each hit with fines and points deductions in the Cup Series standings after their post-spin confessions.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Larson can't outrun past, only change conversation

    A win was coming, Kyle Larson could feel it, and he was right. When Larson showed up for the Daytona 500, it was his first race back from a nearly yearlong suspension. The rebuilding path involved a personal journey for Larson, whose Japanese grandparents where confined to an internment camp during World War II. Larson, despite his own family experience with racism and at nearly 28 years old, was somehow immune, immature and unaware of racial injustices.

  • Crazy start to Stage 3 ends in Chase Elliott spinning at Vegas

    Crazy start to Stage 3 ends in Chase Elliott spinning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to drop 14 spots in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

  • NASCAR to examine issue of intentional spin after Truck incident

    A NASCAR official said the sanctioning body may need to be less lenient on drivers who spin with a flat tire after an incident in the Las Vegas Truck race.

  • How Rich Are Chase Elliott and These Other Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

    In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the World Where an NFL or NBA player receives the bulk of his income from a...

  • Granddaughter of NHRA Veteran to Make NHRA Top Fuel Debut

    Granddaughter of Top Fuel veteran Chris Karamesines is the daughter of the late racer Bobby Baldwin.

  • What drivers said after Las Vegas Cup race

    Drivers talk about their efforts Sunday in the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Legendary Mk 4 Supra Race Car Barn Find

    This is an incredible resurrection.

  • Guy Fieri on 'Tournament of Champions,' pandemic haircare and abdicating his 'mayor of Flavortown' title

    Food Network superstar Guy Fieri tells USA TODAY about Season 2 of "Tournament of Champions" and what's next for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

  • The Rush: Dak grabs big bank and the Nets add another big name

    Dak Prescott finally got his new deal with the Dallas Cowboys and it included a record-setting $126M guaranteed. The Nets Brooklyn signed Blake Griffin, adding another huge name to an already potent lineup. And, the shortest player believed to ever earn a Division 1 basketball scholarship has entered his name into the transfer portal.

  • Bryson DeChambeau holds nerve to edge out Lee Westwood for Bay Hill victory

    The American won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot.

  • Erik Jones drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Erik Jones rounded out the top 10 in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The top-10 finish for Jones added 27 points to his season total. Jones started in 29th position. The sixth-year driver has collected two career victories, with 33 top-five finishes and 63 results inside […]

  • Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/08/2021

  • Best BBQ Dishes In Every State 2021

    Best BBQ Dishes In Every State.Each corner of the South offers a distinctive style and taste of BBQ. Here’s what to try:.Alabama: Chicken with white sauce from Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur.Arkansas: Chopped pork sandwich on white bread from Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna.Florida: Smoked mullet from Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish in St. Petersburg.Georgia: Pork sandwich with Brunswick stew from Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Jackson.Kentucky: Sliced mutton with burgoo from Old Hickory Bar-B-Que in Owensboro.Louisiana: Barbecue and boudin from Johnson’s Boucaniere in Lafayette.Maryland: Pit beef from Pioneer Pit Beef in Catonsville.Mississippi: Delta-style tamales from Abe’s Bar-B-Q in Clarksdale .Missouri: Burnt ends from LC’s Bar-B-Q in Kansas City.North Carolina: Barbecue tray from Lexington Barbecue in Lexington.Oklahoma: Smoked bologna and hot links from Elmer’s BBQ in Tulsa.South Carolina: Hash and rice from Hite’s Bar-B-Que in West Columbia.Tennessee: Ribs with a side of barbecue spaghetti from Cozy Corner BBQ or The Bar-B-Q Shop in Memphis.Texas: Beef ribs from Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor.Virginia: Shenandoah Valley-style chicken from BBQ Exchange in Gordonsville.Washington, D.C.: Half-smoke from Ben’s Chili Bowl or DCity Smokehouse

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • McIlroy ready for ultimate do-over at Players Championship

    The PGA Tour may not allow mulligans but Rory McIlroy will enjoy the ultimate do-over this week when he gets a fresh start at defending his Players Championship crown after his poor start last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy was nine shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama and in a share of 83rd place after an even-par 72 in the first round last year before golf's unofficial fifth major was cancelled later that day due to coronavirus concerns. "It's nice, like I get another bite at the cherry," McIlroy said on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

  • Chase Young shares Instagram post gifting his parents brand new cars

    An awesome gesture from the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

  • Can a pill help you fight COVID? Early study results suggest it’s possible

    If ongoing clinical trials prove beneficial, the drug could be the first oral antiviral against COVID-19.

  • Two Edsel Ford II Wagons Head To Auction

    Here’s your chance to own a slice of Blue Oval history…

  • Royal family plots response to Meghan and Harry interview

    "That interview, and I've watched it twice now, has thrown out a lot more questions than answers," said Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for The Sunday Times.