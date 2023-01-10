NASCAR officials reinstate Mike Shiplett after Charlotte Roval penalty

NASCAR officials announced Tuesday that former crew chief Mike Shiplett has been reinstated to full membership after a penalty late last season led to his suspension.

Shiplett was crew chief for the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team for driver Cole Custer at the time of the infraction, which came during the Oct. 9 Cup Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course. Earlier Tuesday, Shiplett was named competition director for the Xfinity Series efforts at Richard Childress Racing.

Shiplett was suspended indefinitely Oct. 11, two days after the Bank of America 400 — the elimination race in the postseason’s Round of 12 last year. After a review of footage, data and audio transmissions, NASCAR competition officials ruled that the No. 41 team had violated Section 5.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book, which requires competitors to race at 100% of their ability. That section also spells out potential sanctions against competitors who intend to “artificially alter” the race‘s finishing positions.

Replays showed Custer appearing to slow ahead of the backstretch chicane on the final lap, blocking the path of his fellow competitors and creating a passing lane for SHR teammate Chase Briscoe.

Custer and Shiplett were each fined $100,000, and the team and driver were each docked 50 points in their respective points standings. The penalty was upheld in an appeal.

The reinstatement restores Shiplett’s membership privileges ahead of the 2023 season.

Custer remains with Stewart-Haas Racing, but has switched series for 2023, moving from the Cup Series to the Xfinity ranks.