NASCAR officials reinstate Carson Ware after behavioral penalty

NASCAR officials reinstated Carson Ware on Tuesday, ending his suspension as part of a behavioral penalty issued last October.

Competition officials indicated Ware had “successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement.” The decision restores his NASCAR membership privileges.

Ware, 22, has competed in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including six last season for a trio of teams. He was suspended Oct. 21, 2021 after his arrest earlier that day, when the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office gave him a $1,000 secured bond related to charges of assault on a woman, simple assault and damage to personal property.

NASCAR suspended Ware for violation of the Member Conduct Guidelines as outlined in the NASCAR Rule Book. Ware was also suspended by the SS Green Light Racing No. 17 team that had entered him in four races last year.

Also in the week’s penalty report, officials penalized the No. 13 ThorSport Racing team in the Camping World Truck Series for a single unsecured lug nut, found post-race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief for the No. 13 team and driver Johnny Sauter, was fined $2,500.