NASCAR officials postpone rules package test at New Hampshire

NASCAR competition officials postponed a two-day test of a potential new Cup Series rules configuration for short tracks and road courses for 2024 because of the threat of rain at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Weekend schedule: New Hampshire | What to Watch

Six Cup Series teams were scheduled to participate in the test Monday and Tuesday, on the heels of Sunday’s Crayon 301 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) at the 1.058-mile track. But because of “expected inclement weather,” according to NASCAR communications representatives, the two-day test has been moved to Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 1 after the weekend’s events at Richmond Raceway.

Goodyear officials tested April 25-26 at New Hampshire, with three drivers — Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski — participating to determine the tire compound for Sunday’s Cup Series race.