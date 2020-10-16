NASCAR officials: Kyle Larson applies for reinstatement

NASCAR officials indicated Friday that Kyle Larson applied for reinstatement earlier this week.

Larson’s NASCAR membership was suspended April 13, one day after his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event. Chip Ganassi Racing fired the 28-year-old driver on April 14, later tapping Matt Kenseth to replace him in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

Larson is required to complete sensitivity training at NASCAR’s direction as a condition for his reinstatement.

Larson has made few public statements about the matter since his suspension, but has recently spoken out about the measures he has taken to educate himself about civil-rights issues, first in an interview with the Associated Press on Aug. 19, then in a personal essay published on his website Oct. 4. His first televised interview on the subject came earlier Friday with reporter James Brown on CBS This Morning.

Larson is a six-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. During his suspension from NASCAR, he has spent time in sprint-car competition and has been a regular winner in dirt-track events.