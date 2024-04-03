NASCAR officials issue indefinite suspension to Gray Gaulding after arrest

NASCAR officials issued an indefinite suspension to part-time driver Gray Gaulding on Wednesday evening.

The Charlotte (N.C.) Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Department listed Gaulding among its arrest records Tuesday. According to department records, the Cornelius Police Department arrested Gaulding on Tuesday morning on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Gaulding was released from custody later that afternoon.

Gaulding has made 158 career starts across all three NASCAR national series, none of which have come this year.

His most recent start was in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in August 2023.