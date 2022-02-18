NASCAR officials confiscate wheels from Team Penske, RFK Racing at Daytona

NASCAR announced Friday that competition officials confiscated the wheels used by Team Penske and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at Daytona International Speedway.

Officials indicated that the confiscated parts will be brought to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection. Any potential penalties would be determined at a later date after the inspection, the NASCAR memo said.

RFK Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher swept victories in Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

NASCAR officials announced Jan. 24 that a tougher penalty structure would be enforced this season, the first for the Next Gen stock car that debuts in the 2022 Cup Series. The new model uses larger 18-inch aluminum wheels manufactured by German wheel-maker BBS. Those wheels also use a single, center-locking lug nut instead of the five-lug pattern of the former 15-inch wheels.