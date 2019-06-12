NASCAR official: Nothing wrong with Joey Logano’s overtime restart

There was nothing “out of bounds” about Joey Logano‘s overtime restart Monday at Michigan International Speedway, according to Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of officiating.

Sawyer discussed the controversial restart Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

Martin Truex Jr. was unhappy about the restart by Logano. Truex restarted to the inside of Logano. Truex, who finished third, accused Logano of jumping “a whole car length before the restart zone” as the field took the final green.

Kyle and Kurt Busch, who restarted in the second row, also questioned Logano’s restart.

But Sawyer cleared Logano of any wrongdoing.

“We review all starts and restarts from the tower and we looked at it and felt like he was in the restart zone,” Sawyer said. “Looking back at all the data it looked like Joey and Martin both fired at about the same time, although Joey had a little bit of wheel spin there, but we didn’t see anything that was out of bounds there.”

Logano defended his final restart, which led to his second win of the year and his third Michigan win, all of which have come from the pole.

“I did it when I got there (to the restart zone),” Logano said. “That was a good start wasn’t it? That was a good one. That one felt good.”