NASCAR Odds for Texas: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson favored, but will they win? Let's see

One round down, two to go until the final race in the desert.

A year ago, three non-playoff racers won the first three playoff races.

This year, exactly … um … NONE of them won in the first round. Has normalcy set in, or are we do for an outsider to enter Victory Lane and pretend he’s as happy as he’d be if he still had playoff life?

Good question.

Let’s start answering it …

The faves: You were expecting someone other than Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson?

Kyle Larson +450; Denny Hamlin +450; William Byron +700; Tyler Reddick +800; Martin Truex Jr. +800

Denny was really good at Kansas and therefore should be good at Kansas. But this is starting to smell like one of those weeks where Billy the Kid wakes up and wins.

Don't look now, but Denny is on a roll.

Next up: Ryan Blaney is ranked too high, and Chase Elliott might be too low

Christopher Bell +1,100; Ryan Blaney +1,200; Kyle Busch +1,200; Brad Keselowski +1,400; Chris Buescher +1,500; Chase Elliott +1,600

I still think Chase is gonna punch through a go-to-hell win just because. Why not now? I don’t know.

Next wave: Bubba Wallace? Maybe ... Kevin Harvick? Nope

Bubba Wallace +1,800; Ross Chastain +2,200; Ty Gibbs +2,800; Kevin Harvick +2,800; Joey Logano +3,000

Bubba Wallace gets new life with a nice comeback push into the Round of 12. Ross the Boss isn’t going anywhere good. Harvick has mailed it in. But man, I’m back on that Ty Gibbs wagon.

No chance? Probably not

Alex Bowman +4,500; Erik (with a K) Jones +5,500; Daniel Suarez +5,500; Arik (with an A) Almirola +10,000

Erik Jones showed recent life but he’s still pointed toward a new year and new manufacturer. Frankly, I can’t remember what Alex Bowman looks like.

Others: Carson Hocevar? Sounds like a Finnish downhill skier … but a fast one

Carson Hocevar +15,000; Chase Briscoe +20,000; Harrison Burton +40,000; Austin Cindric +40,000

I’ve almost gotten over the shock of seeing Cindric this far down the board, this deep into his second season with Penske gear. Almost.

Last week

I had Keselowski to win but he didn’t because Hamlin won, and that’s both the good and bad news.

I lost my $50 on Kez, but my $50 prop bet on Hamlin to beat Larson paid $97.61, which meant I only lost $2.39 (give or take) on the $100 wagering allotment.

Small losses can be big wins when the season-ending tally is tallied. Tally-ho!

This week

William Clyde Elliott. You know him as Chase.

You obviously like Denny for a top-5 prop, but dammit, it’s at -155 and therefore not really worth it. Larson is the same odds.

Chase Elliott is bringing +450 for a top-3 and +200 for a top-5. Yep, intrigued.

But for the $50 prop bet, I’m going Ty Gibbs (-120) over Kevin Harvick (-110), and at -120 it’d pay $91.66 which is a net of $41.66 by my math. Not a big payday, but pretty automatic, since Kevin has practically dipped his toes in the surf and ordered a pair of Rum Runners from the nearby tiki bar.

Gotta pick a winner with that other $50, though.

Or at least try.

There are two or three fellas with lower odds I like better to win, but again, now and then you have to inject the fun of a bigger payday. And since it’s coming eventually over these next seven weeks, why not now?

The $50 on a winner plops down on William Clyde Elliott. Go Chase go!

