NASCAR Odds: Chase Elliott sits, Corey LaJoie gets his shot; Kyle Larson favored as usual

Some things never seem to change.

And some things do.

As usual, Kyle Larson tops the odds board for this week’s NASCAR race in St. Louis — officially called the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Huh? Why is St. Louis promoting the neighboring state?

Because the track — Worldwide Technology Speedway — is actually in Madison, Ill., which is just a hop, skip and a jump from its famous big-city neighbor to the west.

A hop, skip and BIG jump, by the way, since Madison and St. Looey are separated by the Mississippi River.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s as if the folks in Illinois wanted to make sure we realize they, not the Missourians, are home to the race. What better way than paying for the name?

Now, to things that do change.

Corey LaJoie finds himself in the middle of the odds board instead of his usual resting place near the far southside. Corey hasn’t suddenly improved as a driver, discovered how to fully mash the gas, learned the whereabouts of fifth gear.

NASCAR POLL Chase Elliott has been suspended for wrecking Denny Hamlin, do you agree with NASCAR? Vote!

NASCAR QNA Ryan Blaney wins again, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin tangle again

Corey LaJoie gives up the No. 7 ride this week and hops into Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevy.

No, Corey has been given the keys to a very capable race car — the No. 9 Chevy from Hendrick Motorsports, which normally is driven by Chase Elliott.

Advertisement

Chase has been parked this week by NASCAR, following the wrecking of Denny Hamlin last week that was deemed rather intentional by the officiating crew.

Sunday, Corey is mingling with guys like Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez on the odds chart, instead of trading paint with Ty Dillon and Noah Gragson. If Chase Elliott was sitting at +3,500 in that car, you’d jump all over it, but do we do the same with Corey LaJoie?

Remember our new rules: The weekly $100 is cut two ways — $50 on picking a winner, $50 on one of the many prop bets available each week on your favorite betting app.

First, Kyle Larson and other faves

Kyle Larson +450, William Byron +600, Kyle Busch +1,000, Denny Hamlin +1,000, Christopher Bell +1,000, Martin Truex +1,000

They’re racing “just” 300 miles Sunday — 240 laps around the 1¼-mile speedway. That’s a little less than usual, which explains why Larson is an even bigger favorite this week. Less time and fewer laps for something bad to happen.

Advertisement

What? Isn’t Ryan Blaney coming off a win?

Ryan Blaney +1,200, Ross Chastain +1,200, Kevin Harvick +1,200, Tyler Reddick +1,200

Frankly, it seems Blaney should be at least equal to those guys in the +1,000 camp. Chastain, however, might be sliding into the type of funk he deal with last season when everyone was mad at him.

Bubba Wallace on a roll, but parked among mid-faves this week

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace +2,500, Alex Bowman +2,800, The Other Chase (Briscoe) +2,800, Brad Keselowski +2,800, Ty Gibbs +3,500, Corey LaJoie +3,500.

In four races in May, Bubba finished between second and fifth. No, that’s not a win, but when a guy is steadily sniffing it, you like his chances to bag a trophy eventually.

Advertisement

The props: Can Kevin Harvick beat Ross Chastain?

A few of the more interesting prop bets that catch the eye this week …

Tyler Reddick vs. Ryan Blaney: They’re trying to lure into the Blaney bet because he’s coming off a win. But he’s at -125 here while Reddick is at -105.

Kevin Harvick vs. Ross Chastain: Both are at -115, and picking the winner on a $50 wager would bring back $93. Assuming Ross is in a funk, Harvick looks quite attractive here.

Ty Gibbs at +500 for a top-10? Bubba at +450?

What about Corey LaJoie at +1,000 for a top-3 and +400 for a top-10?

Last week: A (kinda) close call with Bubba Wallace

So much for new rules bringing new results. I went with Bubba at good odds to win, and he gave it a run but finished fourth.

Advertisement

For the prop, it was Christopher Bell over Ross Chastain because Ross seems down and, yes, he finished 22nd. But Bell, who led 48 laps, found a way to finish 24th.

This week: Corey LaJoie in for Chase Elliott, but worth the risk?

Chase Elliott will sit this one out.

For the prop, two temptations stick out. LaJoie is at +400 for a top-10, so the $50 would bring $200 payout. But Bubba is at +450! Go figure. He’s also +1,100 for a top-3, but it’s just too easy to slip from third to fifth in the closing laps.

But give me Bubba at +450 for a top-10. All day, every day. Or, at least these days.

For the win, why not, let’s stick with Ryan Blaney. Remember, before last week, his most recent win was the second of two straight. At +1,200 and a $50 wager, that’d be $600 to go along with the $225 for Bubba’s top-10.

First round is on me!

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Odds: Chase Elliott out, Corey LaJoie in, Kyle Larson favored