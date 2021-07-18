NASCAR’s O’Donnell explains process used on caution at New Hampshire
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive VP and chief racing development officer, breaks down the process used to call caution at New Hampshire.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller details NASCAR's reason to call the race early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway due to darkness.
Hagan's win is first Funny Car win of the season for Don Schumacher Racing.
Where to find this week's racing action on TV
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was 27th in the standings and is now in the Round of 16.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race from New Hampshire Motor Speedway as Aric Almirola upends the playoff field with an upset victory.
If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.
NASCAR officials opted against penalizing Kyle Busch for bumping the pace car during Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Busch did not appear on Tuesday’s penalty report. Competition officials had said that Busch’s actions would be addressed in the department’s weekly briefing, but no action was taken. RELATED: Two teams fined for […]
The team took a stand against a 'nonsense rule' that makes bikini bottoms part of the dress code.
The European Handball Federation's disciplinary commission imposed a $177 fine per player after the team chose to wear shorts at a recent game.
The sisters from Texas say the sexual abuse began when they were 15 years old, according to a lawsuit they announced with their attorneys at a news conference Monday.
NASCAR officials issued a pair of $10,000 fines to two Cup Series teams for lug-nut infractions after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book for a single unsecured lug nut on each car were found after Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at […]
Keselowski will be a minority owner and lead the team's competition committee.
Tuesday’s news that Brad Keselowski would enter a partnership with Roush Fenway Racing next season clicked some puzzle pieces into place for 2022. Other pieces in the ever-changing tumult of the NASCAR Cup Series’ team-and-driver alignments remain unsolved, including one of the prime names involved — Ryan Newman. The Roush Fenway organization will have a […]
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
Brad Keselowski joins a growing list of new owners in the series as he continues his driving career.
California has the highest number of Olympians on Team USA, with Florida, Texas, and Colorado also sending impressive rosters to Tokyo.
These are the equipment changes that helped Collin Morikawa win the 2021 British Open.
A fan who said he was at the minor-league WooSox game described the apparent public proposal as "horrifying" in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub.
The two-time Paralympic world champion said she has been wearing the same style sprint briefs for many years and plans to wear the shorts in Tokyo.
There isn't any real news on the Deshaun Watson trade front, but here four teams who would still be interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.