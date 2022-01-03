How NASCAR notables fared at Tulsa Shootout

A group of NASCAR drivers competed in last week’s Tulsa (Okla.) Shootout, a four-day, indoor micro-sprint racing event that serves as a prelude to next week’s Chili Bowl Nationals for midget cars.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell – himself a three-time Chili Bowl winner – was able to advance to Saturday A-Mains in two classes.

Bell finished runner-up in the Winged A-Class feature behind winner Jake Hagopian. In the 30-lap feature, Bell moved into second place late but had to fight Tyler Courtney to keep the spot. That enabled Hagopian to pull away to the victory.

In his other A-Main, Bell finished sixth in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature, which was won by Tulsa native Jeffrey Newell.

Bell’s Cup teammate, Kyle Busch, also competed in his Tulsa Shootout debut. He made an immediate impact as he charged from eighth to the win in his Non-Wing Outlaw heat race Wednesday. In the end, however, he was unable to reach Saturday’s A-Mains.

Kyle’s six-year-old son, Brexton Busch, narrowly missed reaching Saturday’s A-Main in Junior Sprints. After winning his C-Main, Brexton Busch then drove from 13th to fourth in his B-Main – but needed to finish inside the top two in order to advance.

Shootout promoters offered to give him a promoter’s provisional to run the A-Main. But he declined the offer, tweeting that he would “return next year to race [his] way in.”

What an awesome time running in my first ever @TulsaShootout!! Won my C-Main & drove from 13th to 4th in B-Main. The Shootout promoters extended me a provisional invite to run the A-Main, but I politely declined, and will return next year to race my way in! pic.twitter.com/1hZb4pvvET — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) January 2, 2022

Incoming Xfinity Series rookie Sheldon Creed made it to two B-Mains on Saturday, but couldn’t reach the A-Main in either class.

He was unable to advance in Winged Outlaw after finishing ninth in his B-Main. In Winged A-Class, Creed finished runner-up in his B-Main to reach the Last Chance Qualifier, but came one spot short of advancing to the A-Main with another ninth-place finish.

Well @TulsaShootout you were another fun week, someone’s gotta be the guy that’s misses the main by 1 spot and that was I tonight, we’ll be back next year to give it another shot but in the mean time ready to get this year going with @RCRracing — Sheldon Creed (@sheldoncreed) January 2, 2022

Here’s how some other NASCAR notables fared…

Truck Series Most Popular Driver Hailie Deegan posted an E-Main win in Non-Wing Outlaw, but couldn’t advance beyond the C-Main in her entered classes.

Xfinity Series part-timer Santino Ferrucci competed in Non-Wing Outlaw and Winged A-Class, but couldn’t advance beyond the C-Main in either.

Xfinity Series regular Brett Moffitt reached the Saturday B-Mains in Winged A-Class and Stock Non-Wing. He finished sixth in his Winged A-Class B-Main. In Stock Non-Wing, a runner-up in his B-Main sent Moffitt to the LCQ, but a 14th-place finish there ended his efforts.

How NASCAR notables fared at Tulsa Shootout originally appeared on NBCSports.com