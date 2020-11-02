NASCAR will not penalize Erik Jones’ team

NASCAR announced Monday night that it will not penalize Erik Jones‘ team.

A NASCAR spokesperson stated that the sanctioning body conducted a review of the on-track competition and the radio communication on Jones’ radio during Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR also announced that no penalty will be issued to Kevin Harvick for wrecking Kyle Busch on the last lap at Martinsville Speedway.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials would review the radio communication by Jones’ team in the final laps of the race and also the Harvick incident.

With 15 laps to go Sunday, Denny Hamlin was 12th and Jones was 13th. At that point, Hamlin was one point ahead of Brad Keselowski, who held the final transfer spot to the title race. Hamlin was two points ahead of Harvick, the first driver outside the cutoff.

Crew chief Chris Gayle said on the No. 20 team’s radio to Jones: “(Hamlin is) going to race you hard because he needs to, because it’s within like three points for those guys. He’s going to race you hard because it’s three points on those guys. Just so you’re aware.”

Jones responded: “I’ve got a huge gap behind me.”

About 80 seconds later, on the No. 20 team’s radio channel, spotter Rick Carelli said: “Don’t pass him, Jones. Stay with him and drive what you can.”

Hamlin finished 11th and advanced to the Championship 4. He finished nine points ahead of Harvick, who wrecked Busch on the final lap trying to get by him. Harvick lost seven spots before he crossed the finish line, costing him seven points on Hamlin and Keselowski.

Jones finished 12th, a spot behind Hamlin.

After the race, Jones said on the team’s radio channel: “Good car, Chris (Gayle). I don’t have much to say to you about the end. I’ll talk to you when I get in there.”

Gayle responded: “Yep. Exactly.”

