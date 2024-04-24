NASCAR, North Wilkesboro announce new format for All-Star Race. Here’s what to expect

The format has been set for NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro.

Next month’s All-Star Race, featuring recent Cup Series points-race winners and champions, will debut a new strategy that requires teams to make choices among different types of tires during their pit stops. There will also be a new qualifying procedure and a pit crew challenge.

NASCAR’s annual exhibition event, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, is being held at the newly-paved historic 0.625-mile oval in Wilkes County for the second straight year. The stars of the auto racing’s highest circuit will race for a grand prize of $1 million.

NASCAR fans cheer as drivers cross the start line to begin the All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21, 2023. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Prime, Option and Wet-Weather: Three different tires will be used

Teams will be given nine sets of Goodyear tires for the entirety of the weekend as NASCAR experiments with new tires.

There will be a baseline “prime” tire, which was developed through last month’s test at North Wilkesboro. The “option” tires will be slicker and made with the same rubber as wet-weather tires, but should be a softer tire with more grip and faster wear. Those “wet-weather” tires will be on-hand as well, should the track get wet.

The prime tires will have yellow “Goodyear Eagle” lettering, while it’ll be a distinct red on the option tires and white on the wet-weather ones.

NASCAR officials have been exploring ways to enhance the short-track package since the tire wear that the resin caused in the March 17 race at Bristol. The Easter night race at Richmond started on wet-weather tires, which have shown strong wear, so this exhibition race will be an opportunity to see if a hybrid using some of their rubber and treads to make the new slick “option” tires.

NASCAR drivers head into Turn 1 at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All-Star Open race on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Josh Berry won the race. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Pit Crew Challenge will be incorporated into qualifying format

Next month’s All-Star Race will combine a traditional qualifying session with the pit crew challenge.

Drivers will run one lap at full speed, then a second lap to a designated pit stall for a four-tire stop and a mock fuel delivery. They’ll complete the qualifying attempt by coming off pit road and racing to the checkered flag. Their qualifying time will be the total time elapsed from green flag to checkered flag, and the winner will start both the All-Star Race and first heat race on the pole.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson blurs past the front stretch of North Wilkesboro Speedway during the NASCAR All-Star race on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Larson would go on to win the race. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Which drivers will be eligible?

All winners of Cup Series points-paying races since the start of the 2023 season, along with previous Cup champions who still race full-time.

That includes: Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suarez. Shane Van Gisbergen is eligible but does not plan to enter.

Fans can vote up to five times a day to nominate a driver for a chance to compete in the All-Star Race with the Fan Vote poll, which closes at 5:30 p.m. on May 19. The winner will be revealed before engines are fired on Sunday night.

Rick Ware Racing posted a video to social media Tuesday evening after the Fan Vote opened promoting Justin Haley, who drives their No. 51 Ford Mustang.

NASCAR fans cheer driver Josh Berry as he crosses the finish line to win the All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21, 2023. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Full schedule for the upcoming events at North Wilkesboro

Tuesday, May 14

Pro Late Models practice at 11 a.m., qualifying at 5 p.m.

Reverend 100 ZMax Cars Tour PLM race (100 laps) starts at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Late Model Stock Car final practice at 1 p.m., qualifying at 5 p.m.

Window World 125 ZMax Cars Tour LMSC race (125 laps) starts at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

The NASCAR Truck Series will practice at 3:05 p.m., and the Cup cars will hit the track for their practice at 4 p.m.

The new-look qualifying session and pit crew challenge kicks off the All-Star festivities at 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

The Truck Series will qualify at 9:35 a.m., ahead of a 1:30 p.m. race.

Wright Brand 250 (Stage breaks at Laps 70 and 140 in a 250-lap race) starts at 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Heat Races begin at 7:20 p.m.

Fans enjoy a prerace concert by country music singer Dierks Bentley at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 21, 2023. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sunday, May 19

The gates and suites will open at 1 p.m. Country music performers Warren Zeiders and Tim Dugger are scheduled to take the stage for pre-race concerts.

The All-Star Open (100 laps) is at 5:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (100 laps) will start at 8 p.m.