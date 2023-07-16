NASCAR at Niagara Falls ... Jimmie Johnson's turn ... and a word from Dick Trickle | KEN WILLIS

On a day when the attention span is shorter than the line for seconds at the Head Cheese On A Stick wagon, let’s trot out a 3-dotter and hurry back into the AC …

The Nielsen folks’ weekly NASCAR report usually includes the top-10 TV markets for each race. The top 10 markets from last Sunday’s Atlanta race: 1. Greensboro, 2. Greenville, 3. Charlotte, 4. Knoxville, 6. Birmingham, 7. Dayton, 8. Indianapolis, 9. Norfolk, 10. Nashville. You might be slightly surprised at Dayton, but Ohio has long delivered viewers for auto racing . . .

What’s that? Oh, you noticed there wasn’t a No. 5 on that list. You sitting down? No. 5: BUFFALO! How’s that for a culture shock? …

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

… Turns out, upstate New York has been pretty steady of late in the NASCAR viewership top 10. Lancaster Speedway is east of downtown Buffalo, just off I-90, alongside Precision Scale & Balance, and has a lively season of short-track racin’ each year … also, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jerry Cook is from a northern suburb of Buffalo (Lockport) …

Can anyone else imagine another NASCAR street race, this one through Buffalo and over to the shadows of Niagara Falls? Talk about backdrops … Hell, assuming Kyle Busch could pass customs without incident, they could put a few turns on the Canadian side and call it an international event …

CHICAGO WASN'T NASCAR'S FIRST Chicago was NASCAR's first street race? They're forgetting something | HEY, WILLIE!

NASCAR QNA Everyone loved Atlanta; Chase Elliott falls; Shane van Gisbergen update

Advertisement

From now through the end of the year, by the way, Precision Scale is offering 35% off on Sartorius Sartolab vacuum filtration units. The membrane, we're told, offers the highest flow rates and a large filtration area. Who couldn't use that? Not sure if it's a bonus or not, but they say it's hands-free!

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus: Package deal, again

Speaking of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the new nominees for the 2024 class were released this past week, and there’s an obvious opportunity for voters to do something rather neat: Enshrine both Jimmie Johnson and his crew chief, Chad Knaus, in the same class. Both are in their first year of eligibility and made the list of 10 “modern era” nominees, from which Jimmie is the only no-doubter …

NASCAR points leader Jimmie Johnson talks to his crew chief Chad Knaus (left) in the garage area at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Friday. AJ Mast | Associated Press

… The other eight: Neil Bonnett (18 Cup wins, best-ever TV color commentator), Tim Brewer (two-time champion crew chief), Jeff Burton (21 Cup wins and, of course, “the mayor”), “Cousin Carl” Edwards (28 Cup wins, one Xfinity title), “Handsome Harry” Gant (18 Cup wins, garage’s best carpenter), Harry Hyde (legendary and cantankerous crew chief), Larry Phillips (5 titles in NASCAR’s boondocks leagues) … Top two vote-getters from this list of 10 will get in …

Advertisement

… There’s also five on the “pioneer” ballot, from which one will be enshrined: Donnie Allison (10 Cup wins, “Alabama Gangster”), Sam Ard (two-time Busch Series champ), A.J. Foyt (um … he’s A.J. FOYT!), Banjo Matthews (legendary car builder for all, or nearly all), Ralph Moody (of Holman-Moody fame and, ironically, always pleasant) … I think Banjo is way overdue …

The list where you'd find both Jim Valvano and Richard Nixon

A TV above the taps was showing the entirety of Jim Valvano’s speech from the 1993 ESPY Awards. Given the circumstances, along with the wide range of emotions Jimmy V delivered, it has to be on everyone’s short list of greatest speeches ever . . . In sports, you’d have to also consider Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech, Bobby Jones’ 1958 speech at St. Andrews, and for my money, the 15-minute gem from Peter Alliss at his 2012 World Golf Hall of Fame induction, especially the last few minutes. Look it up. You’re welcome …

… In the non-sports world, and given the Shakespearean personal tragedy involved, try finding something better than Richard Nixon’s farewell to White House staff in 1974 (“My mother was a saint …”) … Nixon was a big baseball fan, and he'd likely marvel at how much more enjoyable it's been this year with time clocks involved. Maybe there’s another example out there somewhere, but is there any other world where such an utter break with tradition (“clocks in baseball?”) brought a game back closer to how it was played many years ago? …

"My mother was a saint ..." Richard Nixon's farewell to White House staff in 1974 might've been his best rhetorical moment.

… MLB’s improved TV numbers make you wonder if professional golf is paying attention. It doesn’t seem possible to put a timer on each shot of a golf tournament, given the number of golfers, number of shots, and all that acreage. And my personal sotted counsel, F. Lee Barley, tells me shock-collars are likely illegal. It would likely have to be done with strict pace-of-play rules for groups and, when necessary, individual players …

Advertisement

Well, come to think of it, such rules are on the books, just never enforced …

LIV GOLF DRAMA Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf drama spotlights the game's inner struggle | KEN WILLIS

Ken Schrader confirms and expands on a great NASCAR put-down

Had an enjoyable (as expected) phone call this past week with former NASCAR racer Kenny Schrader, mostly regarding his participation in this summer’s six-week SRX racing series on ESPN. “Before we hang up,” I said, “either confirm or clear up something for me” …

Over the years, in the aftermath of driver-versus-driver squabbles on the track, when the in-car radio often blares some verbal haymakers, it’s fun to trot out the great line Schrader radioed to his crew during a test session at Daytona years ago. He was motoring through the frontstretch when Derrike Cope got in his way — at least according to Kenny — and caused a crash …

Advertisement

Kenny queued his radio mic and told his crew, “Sorry guys, my fault, I forgot he was an idiot” … True story, it turns out, but Schrader filled in some other details … “I’m smoking down through the trioval. He pulls out of the pits, right in front of me. I had the choice. I could’ve missed him, but I was gonna wreck anyway. So I thought I’d take him with me” …

But he’s sticking with the thought that he, himself, was partly at fault … “I remember Dick Trickle’s all-time great quote about that. Dick said, ‘Listen, every wreck is half your fault, because you put on all that safety stuff and went out there. You should’ve known something was gonna happen when you put all that stuff on’.”

Try arguing with that logic.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR at Niagara Falls? Jimmy V and Dick Nixon? And some Dick Trickle