NASCAR Next Now: Why did Daniel Suárez choose NASCAR?

Associated Press

There is a scene in Jimmie Johnson's coffee table book “One More Lap” in which the seven-time NASCAR champion and future Hall of Famer gives a dramatic reading of an excerpt from a biography of the late journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Indeed, there was no stopping Johnson on his long climb from El Cajon, California, to the top of NASCAR. In 2001, he drummed up the confidence to approach Jeff Gordon in a driver meeting and ask for some career advice.