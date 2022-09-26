NASCAR Next Now: Why did Daniel Suárez choose NASCAR?
Daniel Suárez breaks down his decision to go NASCAR racing in Mexico and not open wheel racing in Europe. Watch more NASCAR Next Now on NASCAR's YouTube channel.
Tyler Reddick addresses if he has any regrets after announcing he is leaving RCR for 23XI in 2024 after winning multiple races in the No,. 8 car in 2022.
There is a scene in Jimmie Johnson's coffee table book “One More Lap” in which the seven-time NASCAR champion and future Hall of Famer gives a dramatic reading of an excerpt from a biography of the late journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Indeed, there was no stopping Johnson on his long climb from El Cajon, California, to the top of NASCAR. In 2001, he drummed up the confidence to approach Jeff Gordon in a driver meeting and ask for some career advice.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addresses the tire issues at Texas Motor Speedway and William Byron's contact with Denny Hamlin under caution.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw several playoff drivers have trouble and Denny Hamlin and William Byron go at it. Don't miss anything in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
A senior NASCAR executive said series officials did not see William Byron spin Denny Hamlin while under caution but hinted officials may still take action.
Tire issues plagued many drivers during Sunday's Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, but Tyler Reddick held on to win.
NASCAR officials will look to refine how they do operate in the tower after not seeing William Byron spin Denny Hamlin under caution Sunday at Texas.