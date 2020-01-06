NASCAR Next grad Julia Landauer to race full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

Former NASCAR Next graduate Julia Landauer will race full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2020, it was announced Monday.

The 28-year-old New York City native will drive for PK Carsport in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship and hopes to be the first female champion in the series.

“My goal for 2020 was to find a series that I could race full-time in,” Landauer said in a media release. “A few people told me about the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and how competitive and fun the series is, so I did research and thought it would be an awesome series to race in.

“I’m really excited to race on road courses all over Europe and I liked how the car handled in the Recruitment Day. My goal is to run up front, win races, and contend for the championship. And to have a lot of fun. There are so many great tracks. I’m particularly excited for Valencia and the oval in The Netherlands.”

During 2018 and 2019, Landauer made nine starts on NASCAR’s Canadian circuit, the Pinty’s Series, earning one top-10 finish. In 2016 and 2017, she made 28 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, earning eight top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

A 2014 graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Science, Technology and Society, Landauer became the first woman to win a NASCAR Track Championship at Virginia’s Motor Mile Speedway in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series in 2015.

Belgium-based PK Carsport has been one of the most successful teams in the Euro Series, winning a total of 29 races, including two EuroNASCAR PRO championships (both won by team owner Anthony Kumpen behind the wheel), as well as two EuroNASCAR 2 titles with Maxime Dumarey and Stienes Longin.

“(Julia is) a very talented driver, she proved she can deliver very good results and that’s exactly what we want at PK Carsport: to race at the front with both our cars in both NWES championships,” Kumpen said. “Expectations will be high for her and we’ll do our best to help her become the first woman to win a NWES championship.”

The NASCAR Euro Series opens on April 25-26 at Valencia, Spain.

BACK TO FULL-TIME RACING IN 2020!!! This time across the pond ☺️ Thrilled to announce that I’ll be racing for the @EuroNASCAR 2 championship for #PKCarsport! 🏁🏆 https://t.co/DYSXCKnLbn pic.twitter.com/GnK06hoIFQ — Julia Landauer (@julialandauer) January 6, 2020





