NASCAR Next-Gen Image Leaked Ahead of May Unveil

Photo credit: NASCAR

The first image of NASCAR’s next-generation car has been leaked ahead of its official unveiling on May 5 in North Carolina.

A user on Reddit uploaded a blurry, far away image of what appears to be the Chevrolet and Ford Next-Gen cars sitting inside the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina.



Photo credit: NASCAR on Reddit

Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota will unveil their respective manufacturer specific bodies at 3 p.m. on May 5. That event will only be open to select attendees due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The unveil will be streamed over the internet.

The Next Gen is a mostly spec racing platform featuring a six-speed sequential transmission, independent rear suspension, 18” aluminum wheels and wider, lower-profile tires with a single-lug assembly. The cars will continue to use the current generation engines until a hybrid power plant replaces it at some point over the next decade.



A pair of Next-Gen prototypes have been tested all over the country over the past two years before Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota constructed their own cars over the spring. The first test featuring those OEM specific cars took place at a private event last month at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

It was not open to the public, with the cars dressed in camouflage, with no images leaked from the session.

With the unveil will come additional information about the bodies, single parts suppliers and additional information.

Teams have started to order the components needed to construct their own cars and organizational testing will begin this summer with the official debut coming in Speedweeks in advance of the Daytona 500.

