NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Charles Bradley
·6 min read

The Next Gen car (aka Gen-7) is being readied for introduction for the 2022 Cup Series season, having been postponed from 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Its primary aim is to lower costs for teams and prove more attractive to OEMs (road car manufacturers) to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in NASCAR competition.

“In my opinion, the importance of this car can’t be overstated,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. “There are many things that Next Gen will do for us as a sport when it rolls out in 2022. The styling is going to be amazing. I think the racing is going to be better based on the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

“The costs associated with the vehicle will be lower in terms of its absolute cost as well as the number of cars that will be necessary to run and run up front. Those are all wins for us.

“I believe new OEMs and the relevance of this sport, where this sport now ranks within the sports entertainment landscape, is different than it was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. With that, as well as the Next Gen car coming out next year, I think there's going to be some renewed interest from an OEM perspective.”

Team members make adjustments to the Nascar Next Gen car

Team members make adjustments to the Nascar Next Gen car<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
Team members make adjustments to the Nascar Next Gen carNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Why does NASCAR need less expensive cars?

Reality bit hard in America’s most-popular racing category when Furniture Row Racing went from champions in 2017 with Martin Truex Jr. to shuttering its doors just a year later, leaving many in the sport worried about its future viability and direction.

Sponsorship revenues have dwindled for teams in the face of ever-rising costs, and this was before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world.

With Jim France returning to the helm as its CEO, NASCAR was given all the steam it required to railroad through this completely new car design, in tandem with more flexibility in terms of the schedule and race formats.

The NASCAR Next gen car sits in the garage

The NASCAR Next gen car sits in the garage<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
The NASCAR Next gen car sits in the garageNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

What are the main changes?

The Next Gen car differs in concept from previous NASCAR stock car designs as it incorporates a carbonfiber tub inside its steel tube-frame construction, and features many common parts manufactured by single-source suppliers.

To improve safety, the driver has been moved 1.6-inches further towards the center of the car, and the door bars – to protect from side impact – have been moved further outwards.

The aerodynamics are packaged to be adaptable to each kind of track that the series visits to provide the best racing – and for the first time features a diffuser under the rear of the car.

Joey Logano testing the next-gen stock car for Nascar Cup series

Joey Logano testing the next-gen stock car for Nascar Cup series<span class="copyright">Alejandro Alvarez / Nascar Digital Media</span>
Joey Logano testing the next-gen stock car for Nascar Cup seriesAlejandro Alvarez / Nascar Digital Media

Alejandro Alvarez / Nascar Digital Media

How has the car been developed?

A prototype car, built by Richard Childress Racing, was first tested with a Chevrolet engine in late 2019. Further tests occurred over the following months, but this program was halted by the pandemic after Clint Bowyer drove a car at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2020.

Testing resumed in August, and a second prototype – build by IMSA entrant Action Express Racing – was used initially for road course running with a Ford powerplant. The program ramped up when Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr tested both cars together at Charlotte – on both the oval and road courses – in November 2020.

The following month, the car was tested on a superspeedway for the first time, at Daytona International Speedway in the hands of Chris Buescher.

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen carNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

What makes the car safer?

Since Dale Earnhardt’s death at the last corner of the 2001 Daytona 500, NASCAR has pressed for improved safety at racetracks and within its cars and driver safety systems.

The Next Gen car implements everything learned by NASCAR’s R&D Center in Concord, N.C. over the past 20 years.

NASCAR’s senior director of safety engineering John Patalak explains that this has been the ideal opportunity to incorporate all those learnings, and to ‘beef-up’ the integrity of the chassis, while still meeting the weight target of 3,200lb (1,451kg) without driver and fuel.

“It’s always a great opportunity to have a clean-sheet design like this,” he said. “As you go along and roll out changes to the existing fleet of cars, that’s always a cost associated with adding those new parts, but with Next Gen, we’ve not been constrained by an existing chassis.

“We could start with engineering goals – so the designers could cut loose and hit those goals – so everything can be stronger in a lot of areas with the same amount of weight of today’s cars. It’s a lot more efficient.”

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car

Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen car<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
Chris Buescher drives the NASCAR Next gen carNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Which manufacturers have signed up?

NASCAR has approved designs by all three current manufacturers – Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. They will have their own models on track together for the first time in March at Martinsville Speedway, in a wheel-force data collection test.

The unveiling of the manufacturers’ cars is set for ‘late Spring’ according to John Probst, NASCAR senior VP of racing innovation.

“In hindsight, when we were on target for 2021 and now we’ve gone through all of this, we look back and boy, we probably would’ve had our tongues hanging out right now if we were to launch it in 2021, which we could’ve done,” said Probst. “I think we’re certainly on schedule. We’re probably actually being able to spend a little more time since we pushed it out to 2022, focusing on a lot of the line-item costs.”

A team member makes adjustments to the NASCAR Next gen car

A team member makes adjustments to the NASCAR Next gen car<span class="copyright">NASCAR Media</span>
A team member makes adjustments to the NASCAR Next gen carNASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

What comes next?

Seven tests are scheduled for wheel-force transducer Next Gen cars, plus three organizational tests for teams. Probst revealed that at least one organizational test would take place after the Charlotte Roval race on October 10, with two more set for after the season ends.

Toyota Racing’s David Wilson said of the plans going forward: “The cars that have been testing so far are mules, effectively, with a neutral, agnostic body strapped on to them. One of the next steps is for us each to run our bodies and our engines. We have not put a Toyota engine in a Next Gen car to test yet. So that’s all going to happen pretty quickly this Spring.

“It’s NASCAR’s leadership, and we’ll have a wheel force transducer car that we’ll be taking to the track in the next few weeks. I think it’ll be the summer before the hardware is ready to be distributed to the teams, so you can envision a fairly massive supplier base – this is part of the formula, most of the components are coming from centralized suppliers.

“So they’ll be gearing up their manufacturing and distribution in the background. Then the teams will take delivery of the parts and pieces.”

Latest Stories

  • Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee's initial rankings

    Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were the top overall seed, followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. It's a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday.

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • Watch: Francesco Molinari opened his Saturday at Pebble Beach with a cold top

    A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.

  • Tom Brady Doesn't Only Collect Super Bowl Rings, Check Out His Car Collection

    The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!

  • Could J.J. Watt be heading to the NFC North?

    Watt had just five sacks last season.

  • Super Bowl streaker says he bet $50,000 on his stunt, but his plan is falling apart because he couldn't keep his mouth shut

    Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s ridiculous underhand trick shot after final buzzer vs. Magic

    Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.

  • Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

    Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.

  • LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

    LeBron James knows how to sell a foul.

  • Eagles assistant coach Jay Valai who just arrived is already leaving

    Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank

  • Urban Meyer gets a quick lesson about life in the NFL

    Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Jay Bruce to sign with Yankees

    Jay Bruce is headed back to the American League.

  • NASCAR start time: What time does the Daytona 500 start?

    Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race

  • Saints salary cap space update after Nick Easton release, Drew Brees pay cut

    The New Orleans Saints created almost $30 million in 2021 salary cap space through Nick Easton's release and Drew Brees' big pay cut.

  • Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s latest 2-rounder bolsters the Browns defense

    A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected

  • Report: Washington 'extremely interested' in QB Marcus Mariota

    The whole world knows Washington is on the prowl for a fix at QB. Maybe the answer is Marcus Mariota?

  • Why the Eagles are heading down a scary path

    The Eagles appear ready to trade Carson Wentz, which means they might be going down a scary path. By Reuben Frank

  • Wilson to the Raiders? Watson to the Jets? NFL quarterback trade possibilities

    The coming months could involve a flurry of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here’s a rundown of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold could both be on the move this off-season. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career touchdowns: 113. Career interceptions: 50. Career passer rating: 89.2 Why the Eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) despite playing in only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards per attempt (6.0) and 34th in both passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the runaway Most Valuable Player during the 2017 season until going down with a season-ending knee injury in a December game against the Rams. That wasn’t that long ago. Philadelphia believed in him enough to sign him to a four-year, $128m extension in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his roster bonus activates on 19 March, the Eagles would take on a crippling $33.8m in dead cap hit. Possible destinations: It looks to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season and needs a quarterback after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness at the position. Likelihood of trade: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication they’re ready to part ways. The Colts appear to be the clubhouse leaders, but they’re less inclined to overpay than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career touchdowns: 45. Career interceptions: 39. Career passer rating: 78.6 Why the Jets could trade him: Darnold was selected with the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft as the quarterback who was going to turn around the franchise and … he has not turned around the franchise. There is little sign he is improving (he finished 33rd out of the league’s 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough raw talent that a quarterback needy team may snap him up. The Jets also have the No 2 overall selection in this year’s draft so can quickly find a replacement. Why the Jets could keep him: Darnold is still only 23 – younger than last year’s No1 overall pick, Joe Burrow – and clearly has the talent to be a good starting quarterback. It’s also harsh to pin the blame on Darnold for the Jets’ failings since he arrived – he’s been given few weapons at receiver and his offensive line has often appeared to consist of Mekhi Becton and some guys (the now fired) Adam Gase once met in a bar. Sure, the Jets could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be any better? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked with Darnold and the Jets have been taking calls from teams interested in a trade. One intriguing possibility is the 49ers, who may move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the way for Darnold to move back to his native California. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the Jets have praised him while stopping short of saying he will be their starter in 2021. It may come down to whether a team offers a first-round pick for him. If that’s the case, the Jets would have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 – strong foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his offensive line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Age: 32. Career touchdowns: 267. Career interceptions: 81. Career passer rating: 101.7 Why the Seahawks could trade him: The Seahawks management are reportedly unhappy that Wilson has been telling any reporter willing to listen that he is unhappy at the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently dodgy offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was unsure whether he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep him: Wilson is a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Possible destinations: The betting favourite for Wilson’s service is particularly tasty: the Seahawks’ erstwhile NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league’s quarterbacks leading the team would be a big pull when fans are finally admitted into the Raiders’ new stadium, and there have been rumours that Derek Carr is on his way out. The Cowboys, who still haven’t decided Dak Prescott’s future, are another possibility. Likelihood of trade: 2/10. Wilson being a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Age: 29. Career touchdowns: 51. Career interceptions: 26. Career passer rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49ers, mainly due to a War and Peace-length injury list in 2020, have the No 12 pick in this year’s draft. While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, he’s more in the “won’t lose you games” category than someone whose genius will propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’s due to make $26.6m in 2021: would San Francisco be better off trading him, drafting a cheaper young quarterback and riding to the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep him: Garoppolo is often derided for being paid millions of dollars to hand off the ball to the Niners’ running backs. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to clinch San Francisco a Super Bowl, and – beyond Trevor Lawrence – there are no sure things among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is a return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue their run of very handsome starting quarterbacks and Bill Belichick was a fan of Garoppolo during his time as Brady’s back-up. Newton failed to convince he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick may go back to a known quantity in Garoppolo. Likelihood of trade: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the chance to get involved in the chase for Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to make a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career touchdowns: 104. Career interceptions: 36. Career passer rating: 104.5 Why the Texans could trade him: For some reason, Watson wants out of a franchise with a history of trading away stars for a pittance, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented quarterback in team history. That means the face of the franchise is a very unhappy one, which could make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ludicrously talented quarterback, who can throw make every throw in the book and pull off stunning plays with his legs. There are teams who would be happy to part with a hefty package of draft picks for him, allowing Houston to start afresh after the disastrous Bill O’Brien era and rebuild towards competence. Why the Texans could keep him: Watson may be unhappy, but the Texans have him under contract and are under no obligation to trade him. And why would they? He’s the best player in team history and the draft prospects they can pick up in return are just that – prospects. Once the poison of the last few months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, it’s not like Houston has recent history of losing its biggest stars? Right? Possible destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come up most. Both have draft capital, cap room to accommodate Watson’s salary and young quarterbacks who could either head to Houston as part of the trade or be traded themselves in order to acquire more picks to send to the Texans. Watson is reported to be open to both teams – the Dolphins have a good young core and a great coach in Brian Flores, while New York is the biggest (and most corrosive) market in US sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move too, a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal if he doesn’t like the look of the team he’s heading to. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. Tough to call. Watson wants out, but the Texans are reportedly telling interested teams that they will not trade their quarterback. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a high a price as possible for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in another 15 years. So much depends on how much others teams are willing to pay, and how well the Texans can placate Watson. Houston don’t seem to be doing too well on the latter, firing popular backroom staff and hiring a new head coach, David Culley, who hasn’t changed Watson’s mind on his future with the team.

  • Bill Russell trolled everyone who says Tom Brady or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of all sports with one simple photo

    Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.