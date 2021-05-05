NASCAR’s Next Gen car: What’s new for 2022?
NASCAR.com sits down with John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation, to discuss the new features of the Next Gen car.
Be the first to see NASCAR’s Next Gen car that will take to the track in the 2022 Daytona 500.
NASCAR's seventh-generation Cup car modernizes the racing body's premier series racer in big and small ways.
Watch the moment that NASCAR unveiled the NASCAR Next Gen car to the world in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“The reason that Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan partnered up to start a racing team is because of one thing: Next Gen.” See the car.
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]
A look at the throwback paint schemes that will be carried by Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams this weekend at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR is unveiling its car of the future today in Charlotte and promising big changes.
Keselowski finished third at Kansas and is sixth in the points standings.
Find out the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Talladega. The next race is Sunday at Darlington.
Brad Keselowski will start on the Busch Pole for Sunday's Goodyear 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series' throwback race at Darlington Raceway.
Brad Keselowski has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Darlington Raceway. Keselowski will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position for the second week in a row. He finished third last weekend at Kansas Speedway and won […]
Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack. NBC Sports said Tuesday it will use Johnson for studio coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on both race day and qualifying weekend. The seven-time NASCAR champion is now an IndyCar rookie running only the road and street courses, a decision that has sidelined Johnson for the four ovals on the schedule including the Indianapolis 500.