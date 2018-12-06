NASCAR Next's Alfredo makes move to Truck Series with DGR-Crosley MOORESVILLE, N.C. —NASCAR Next member Anthony Alfredo will join DGR-Crosley next season, the team announced Thursday. Alfredo will compete part-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with support from his partners Ceco Building Systems, Meccanic Shop North and Oxford Energy Group. The 19-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut native most recently competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro …

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Next member Anthony Alfredo will join DGR-Crosley next season, the team announced Thursday. Alfredo will compete part-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with support from his partners Ceco Building Systems, Meccanic Shop North and Oxford Energy Group.

The 19-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut native most recently competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) where he finished fifth in overall point standings in his rookie season. Alfredo ended the 2018 NKNPSE season with a win at South Boston Speedway, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes throughout the 14-race season. Before moving to the NKNPSE, Alfredo raced late model stock cars in the CARS Tour where he collected two wins and finished second in overall point standings. He is also a member of the prestigious NASCAR Next program which highlights emerging up-and-coming drivers.

“Going to DGR-Crosley next season is a huge opportunity for me,” said Alfredo. “To be able to work with David (Gilliland), who’s not only the owner but also someone who has a lot of racing experience, is going to be very beneficial. They have a great group of hardworking, knowledgeable people in their shop which is going to make the transition to trucks a lot smoother for me. They’ve had a lot of success at every level they’ve competed in, and it’s a dream come true to be able to race for them at the national level. Making it to the Cup Series is the end goal, and I feel like I’m one step closer to where I want to be. I can’t thank everyone who has made this possible and supported me throughout my career enough, especially my family and sponsors who continually believe in me.”

Team co-owner David Gilliland is excited about the newest addition to DGR-Crosley’s 2019 driver lineup.

“I’m excited to have Anthony on board next season,” said Gilliland. “I watched him all year in the K&N Series and he did a great job. He’s a talented racer and has shown that he has the drive to keep getting better. He’s a great fit for our program at DGR-Crosley and going to do a very good job for us next season in the Truck Series.”

Alfredo is expected to make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

