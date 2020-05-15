NASCAR News: Keselowski drawn on pole for NASCAR's Darlington return

Haydn Cobb, Nick DeGroot
Autosport
Brad Keselowski will head the NASCAR field on its return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway following the random draw used in the new event format.

With NASCAR suspended since the fourth round at Phoenix in early March, a partial easing of lockdown restrictions in the United States has allowed officials to plot out a return to action with a four-race schedule split between Darlington and Charlotte.

During the build-up to this weekend's comeback event, NASCAR announced a revamped starting grid process without the standard qualifying format for the upcoming races, while all races at Darlington and Charlotte will be held behind closed doors with precautions taken to ensure the safety of all involved.

Three of the opening four revised NASCAR Cup Series rounds will be run without practice or qualifying, with only the Coca-Cola 600 on 24 May to host a time trial session.

The changes are in place to restrict potential exposure as part of the coronavirus health measures.

With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR adopted a random draw based off the owner's standings to decide the starting grid for this Sunday's race opener at Darlington Raceway.

Team Penske's Keselowski has landed pole position in the draw with Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports alongside him on the front row of the grid.

Ryan Newman, who tested at Darlington in order to gain medical clearance from NASCAR, will start 21st on his return from his horrific crash (above) at the Daytona 500.

The draw, which took place on NASCAR Race Hub, decided the grid in reverse order using lottery-style balls.

How the grid was decided

Positions 1-12: Determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points


400-mile Darlington starting grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

2

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

6

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

7

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

8

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

10

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

11

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

12

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

13

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

14

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

15

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

16

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

17

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

20

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

22

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

24

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

25

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

26

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

27

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

28

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

29

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

30

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

31

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

32

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

33

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

34

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

36

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

38

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

39

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

40

Josh Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

