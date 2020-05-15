NASCAR News: Keselowski drawn on pole for NASCAR's Darlington return
Brad Keselowski will head the NASCAR field on its return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway following the random draw used in the new event format.
With NASCAR suspended since the fourth round at Phoenix in early March, a partial easing of lockdown restrictions in the United States has allowed officials to plot out a return to action with a four-race schedule split between Darlington and Charlotte.
During the build-up to this weekend's comeback event, NASCAR announced a revamped starting grid process without the standard qualifying format for the upcoming races, while all races at Darlington and Charlotte will be held behind closed doors with precautions taken to ensure the safety of all involved.
MORE ON NASCAR'S RETURN
Three of the opening four revised NASCAR Cup Series rounds will be run without practice or qualifying, with only the Coca-Cola 600 on 24 May to host a time trial session.
The changes are in place to restrict potential exposure as part of the coronavirus health measures.
With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR adopted a random draw based off the owner's standings to decide the starting grid for this Sunday's race opener at Darlington Raceway.
Team Penske's Keselowski has landed pole position in the draw with Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports alongside him on the front row of the grid.
Ryan Newman, who tested at Darlington in order to gain medical clearance from NASCAR, will start 21st on his return from his horrific crash (above) at the Daytona 500.
The draw, which took place on NASCAR Race Hub, decided the grid in reverse order using lottery-style balls.
How the grid was decided
Positions 1-12: Determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
400-mile Darlington starting grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
2
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
6
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
7
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
8
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
10
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
11
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
12
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
13
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
14
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
15
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
16
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
17
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
18
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
19
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
20
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
22
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
24
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
25
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
26
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
27
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
28
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
29
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
30
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
31
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
32
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
33
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
34
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
36
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
38
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
39
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
40
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
