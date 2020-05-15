NASCAR News: Keselowski drawn on pole for NASCAR's Darlington return

Keselowski drawn on pole for NASCAR's return

Brad Keselowski will head the NASCAR field on its return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway following the random draw used in the new event format.

With NASCAR suspended since the fourth round at Phoenix in early March, a partial easing of lockdown restrictions in the United States has allowed officials to plot out a return to action with a four-race schedule split between Darlington and Charlotte.

During the build-up to this weekend's comeback event, NASCAR announced a revamped starting grid process without the standard qualifying format for the upcoming races, while all races at Darlington and Charlotte will be held behind closed doors with precautions taken to ensure the safety of all involved.

Three of the opening four revised NASCAR Cup Series rounds will be run without practice or qualifying, with only the Coca-Cola 600 on 24 May to host a time trial session.

The changes are in place to restrict potential exposure as part of the coronavirus health measures.

With no qualifying or practice, NASCAR adopted a random draw based off the owner's standings to decide the starting grid for this Sunday's race opener at Darlington Raceway.

Team Penske's Keselowski has landed pole position in the draw with Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports alongside him on the front row of the grid.

Ryan Newman, who tested at Darlington in order to gain medical clearance from NASCAR, will start 21st on his return from his horrific crash (above) at the Daytona 500.

The draw, which took place on NASCAR Race Hub, decided the grid in reverse order using lottery-style balls.

How the grid was decided

Positions 1-12: Determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points







400-mile Darlington starting grid

Pos Driver Team Car 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 6 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 13 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 14 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 20 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 22 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 25 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 26 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 27 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 28 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 29 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Ford 33 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 34 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 38 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 39 B.J. McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 40 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet

