NASCAR News: Hamlin crew members suspended after ballast incident

Hamlin crew members suspended after ballast incident

Three Joe Gibbs Racing crew members have been suspended for four NASCAR events after two large pieces of ballast came off Denny Hamlin's car at the start of Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Prior to last weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, two pieces of ballast fell out of the back of Hamlin's No.11 Toyota as he was leaving pit road and driving up the racing groove.

Aric Almirola ran over at least one piece, which damaged his Ford, while Hamlin was forced to pit before the race began to replace the pieces that dropped off the car.

"That's a big, big deal and a huge safety concern."- @JeffGordonWeb on Denny Hamlin's car dropping ballast. pic.twitter.com/EM5lmuHRCp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 24, 2020

He did not return to the track until the first eight laps of the event had been completed, and finished 30th, seven laps down on race winner Brad Keselowski.

For the "loss or separation of added ballast," Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons have all been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series points events.

