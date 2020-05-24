NASCAR News: Busch edges Johnson for Coca Cola 600 pole

Nick DeGroot
Autosport
Busch edges Johnson for Coca Cola 600 pole
Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after NASCAR's first qualifying session since its return.

The Coca Cola 600 is the third Cup Series race to be run this week, after two races were run at Darlington last Sunday and Wednesday - marking motorsports return for the first time since the world was forced into lockdown by coronavirus.

William Byron's 180.264mph lap was enough to secure him the provisional pole early in the session.

But it would not hold, as team-mate Jimmie Johnson, a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, took over the top spot with 181.214mph lap.

With no practice, the track was treacherous for some. J.J. Yeley cut down a left rear tyre on his run after a significant tyre rub during his lap.

Matt DiBenedetto slammed the wall on the exit of Turn 4 during his lap, forcing the Wood Brothers to roll out the backup car.

Soon after, Aric Almirola spun sideways, making slight contact with the outside wall as his car slid into the infield.

Several drivers took a shot at Johnson's lap, but none could seem to top the #48 machine.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch was finally able to unseat Johnson in the closing moments of the session, taking pole position by just 0.009s (181.269mph).

For Busch, this is his 28th career pole and his first in NACAR's longest race.

"I'm just so proud of Matt McCall (crew chief) and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now and get through everything, such as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments," Busch said.

"I mean, wow. What a Chevrolet and being up front, this is pretty sweet.

"It's an awesome pole. I was really more geared up for downforce and being ready for 600 miles.

"This means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight!'

This will be Johnson's seventh front row start at Charlotte Motor Speedway and his fourth in the 600.

Chase Elliott will start third, Matt Kenseth fourth, Tyler Reddick fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and William Byron tenth.

Complete Coca Cola 600 Qualifying Results

Pos

Driver

Team

Time

Gap

1

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

29.790s

-

1

2

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

29.799s

0.009s

1

3

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

29.834s

0.044s

1

4

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

29.847s

0.057s

1

5

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

29.850s

0.060s

1

6

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

29.877s

0.087s

1

7

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

29.925s

0.135s

1

8

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

29.946s

0.156s

1

9

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

29.953s

0.163s

1

10

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

29.956s

0.166s

1

11

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

30.019s

0.229s

1

12

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

30.020s

0.230s

1

13

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

30.027s

0.237s

1

14

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

30.033s

0.243s

1

15

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

30.042s

0.252s

1

16

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

30.059s

0.269s

1

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

30.071s

0.281s

1

18

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

30.072s

0.282s

1

19

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

30.081s

0.291s

1

20

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

30.095s

0.305s

1

21

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

30.150s

0.360s

1

22

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

30.156s

0.366s

1

23

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

30.172s

0.382s

1

24

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

30.183s

0.393s

1

25

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

30.254s

0.464s

1

26

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

30.313s

0.523s

1

27

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

30.324s

0.534s

1

28

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

30.334s

0.544s

1

29

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

30.352s

0.562s

1

30

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

30.848s

1.058s

1

31

Gray Gaulding

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

31.160s

1.370s

1

32

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

31.234s

1.444s

1

33

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

31.452s

1.662s

1

34

J.J. Yeley

Tommy Baldwin Racing

Chevrolet

31.480s

1.690s

1

35

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

31.502s

1.712s

1

36

B.J. McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Chevrolet

31.590s

1.800s

1

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

31.858s

2.068s

1

38

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

31.971s

2.181s

1

39

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

33.538s

3.748s

1

40

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

-

-

0

