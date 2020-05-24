NASCAR News: Busch edges Johnson for Coca Cola 600 pole
Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after NASCAR's first qualifying session since its return.
The Coca Cola 600 is the third Cup Series race to be run this week, after two races were run at Darlington last Sunday and Wednesday - marking motorsports return for the first time since the world was forced into lockdown by coronavirus.
William Byron's 180.264mph lap was enough to secure him the provisional pole early in the session.
But it would not hold, as team-mate Jimmie Johnson, a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, took over the top spot with 181.214mph lap.
With no practice, the track was treacherous for some. J.J. Yeley cut down a left rear tyre on his run after a significant tyre rub during his lap.
Matt DiBenedetto slammed the wall on the exit of Turn 4 during his lap, forcing the Wood Brothers to roll out the backup car.
Soon after, Aric Almirola spun sideways, making slight contact with the outside wall as his car slid into the infield.
Several drivers took a shot at Johnson's lap, but none could seem to top the #48 machine.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch was finally able to unseat Johnson in the closing moments of the session, taking pole position by just 0.009s (181.269mph).
For Busch, this is his 28th career pole and his first in NACAR's longest race.
"I'm just so proud of Matt McCall (crew chief) and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now and get through everything, such as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments," Busch said.
"I mean, wow. What a Chevrolet and being up front, this is pretty sweet.
"It's an awesome pole. I was really more geared up for downforce and being ready for 600 miles.
"This means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight!'
This will be Johnson's seventh front row start at Charlotte Motor Speedway and his fourth in the 600.
Chase Elliott will start third, Matt Kenseth fourth, Tyler Reddick fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and William Byron tenth.
Complete Coca Cola 600 Qualifying Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Time
Gap
1
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
29.790s
-
1
2
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
29.799s
0.009s
1
3
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
29.834s
0.044s
1
4
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
29.847s
0.057s
1
5
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
29.850s
0.060s
1
6
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
29.877s
0.087s
1
7
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
29.925s
0.135s
1
8
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
29.946s
0.156s
1
9
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
29.953s
0.163s
1
10
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
29.956s
0.166s
1
11
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
30.019s
0.229s
1
12
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
30.020s
0.230s
1
13
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
30.027s
0.237s
1
14
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
30.033s
0.243s
1
15
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
30.042s
0.252s
1
16
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
30.059s
0.269s
1
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
30.071s
0.281s
1
18
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
30.072s
0.282s
1
19
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
30.081s
0.291s
1
20
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
30.095s
0.305s
1
21
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
30.150s
0.360s
1
22
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
30.156s
0.366s
1
23
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
30.172s
0.382s
1
24
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
30.183s
0.393s
1
25
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
30.254s
0.464s
1
26
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
30.313s
0.523s
1
27
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
30.324s
0.534s
1
28
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
30.334s
0.544s
1
29
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
30.352s
0.562s
1
30
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
30.848s
1.058s
1
31
Gray Gaulding
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
31.160s
1.370s
1
32
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
31.234s
1.444s
1
33
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
31.452s
1.662s
1
34
J.J. Yeley
Tommy Baldwin Racing
Chevrolet
31.480s
1.690s
1
35
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
31.502s
1.712s
1
36
B.J. McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
Chevrolet
31.590s
1.800s
1
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
31.858s
2.068s
1
38
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
31.971s
2.181s
1
39
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
33.538s
3.748s
1
40
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
-
-
0
