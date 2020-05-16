NASCAR News: Bowman keeps Hendrick Cup seat for 2021

Bowman keeps Hendrick NASCAR Cup seat for '21

NASCAR Cup race winner Alex Bowman will remain at Hendrick Motorsports after signing a contract extension to keep him at the team until the end of 2021.

Bowman, who replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr in the #88 car having substituted for him during 2016 as Earnhardt recovered from a concussion, began his full-time foray in the Cup Series in 2018 with Hendrick.

Hendrick's relationship with Bowman will continue for a fourth year, as Bowman's new deal was announced on the eve of the 2020 season's resumption.

His current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Bowman was one of three drivers to have won a race this season before it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having taken victory at the Fontana round on 1 March.

It was his second Cup victory, having won his first premier-class race last season at Chicagoland.

Bowman announced on his social media channels on Saturday that he had signed another one-year contract extension.

"Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021," Bowman wrote in a post on his Twitter page.

Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021! Couldn't be more excited to return to @TeamHendrick next season and keep the good times rolling in the 88! Thanks for all the support, can't wait to get to Darlington tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b1YNHViR5n — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) May 16, 2020

Bowman remains fourth in the series standings entering Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway, the first live race NASCAR has run since 8 March.

Hendrick will enter 2021 with at least one new driver in its usual four-car roster, as seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will retire from full-time competition at the end of the season.

Chase Elliott and William Byron, Hendrick's other two drivers, have deals in place which also go towards the end of 2021.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus