NASCAR on NBC vs. FOX broadcast booth, which network do you prefer? Vote!

With 20 races to go and the season's last off week dead ahead, NASCAR prepares to make the annual broadcasting change as FOX will yield to NBC for the rest of the season.

But which of the two broadcasts are better? We want you to tell us!

The Fox broadcast booth was spearheaded by race announcer Mike Joy and sidekick Clint Bowyer along with a rotation of guest analysts that included the likes of Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick and Rusty Wallace among others. That will change next season when Kevin Harvick becomes a full-time broadcaster following his retirement at the end of this season.

The NBC NASCAR broadcast team (from left, Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr.) will take over at Nashville next week and will call the final 20 races of the season.

The NBC team is led by race announcer Rick Allen and is headlined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton in the booth as well. Races will be divided up between NBC and the USA Network with occasional availability on Peacock as well.

So, which do you prefer?

Last week, we asked you who the current NASCAR road course king is with 42.7% of you picking Chase Elliott (what an upset!), who finished fifth at Sonoma on Sunday.

