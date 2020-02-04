NASCAR, NBC Sports announce select 2020 grassroots racing coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR®, ARCA, and NBC Sports announced broadcast coverage for select 2020 grassroots racing events across TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, including events in the ARCA Menards Series™ East and West (formerly the K&N Pro Series), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™ and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, which kicks off this Friday at Florida‘s New Smyrna Speedway.

All eight races of the ARCA Menards Series East will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, beginning with the season-opening Skips Western Outfitters 175 on Monday, Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of entire ARCA Menards Series East season, with the Skips Western Outfitters 175 airing Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series East season opener is part of the 54th annual World Series of Asphalt from New Smyrna Speedway, which features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 7-15. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which also includes NASCAR Weekly Racing Series highlighted by super late models, pro late model, and tour-type Modifieds.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also provide live coverage of the entire ARCA Menards Series West season, which kicks off Thursday, Feb. 20 with the Star Nursery 150 from the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN will provide coverage on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the entire 10-race ARCA Menards Series West slate.

The full 17-race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™ will also air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with NBCSN providing coverage of 14 races. The 2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour begins Saturday, March 21 at Virginia‘s South Boston Speedway, with NBCSN coverage airing Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch ARCA Menards Series East and West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and World Series of Asphalt coverage as part of the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package for $2.99/month or $19.99 annually. The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold All-Access Pass, which includes NASCAR Roots plus IMSA and American Flat Track, for $4.99/month or $44.99/year.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule

Date Location TrackPass Coverage NBCSN Coverage Time Mon, Feb. 10 New Smyrna Speedway Live — 7:40 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14 1:00 p.m. Sat., March 14 Five Flags Speedway Live — 8:00 p.m. Mon., March 23 6:00 p.m. Sat., April 4 Bristol Motor Speedway Live — 4:00 p.m. Thurs., April 9 4:00 p.m. Sat., May 2 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Live — 9:00 p.m. Thurs., May 7 6:00 p.m. Sat., May 16 Toledo Speedway Live — 7:00 p.m. Thurs., May 21 3:00 p.m. Sat., July 25 Berlin Raceway Live — 8;00 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 13 6:00 p.m. Fri., Aug. 21 Dover International Speedway Live — 5:00 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 27 1:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 12 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Live — 2:30 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 17 6:00 p.m.

2020 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule

Date Location TrackPass Coverage NBCSN Coverage Time Thurs., Feb. 20 The Bullring at LVMS Live — 11:00 p.m. Tues., Feb. 25 6:00 p.m. Sat., March 28 Irwindale Speedway Live — 10:00 p.m. Thurs., April 2 6:00 p.m. Sat., May 16 Douglas County Speedway Live — 10:55 p.m. Thurs., May 21 4:00 p.m. Sat., June 6 Colorado National Speedway Live — 10:30 p.m. Wed., June 10 6:00 p.m. Sat., June 13 Sonoma Raceway Live — 4:45 p.m. Thurs., June 18 6:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 8 Evergreen Speedway Live — 9:30 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 20 6:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 29 Meridian Speedway Live — 10:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 5 12:00 p.m. Sat., Oct. 10 All American Speedway Live — 9:45 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 15 7:00 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24 Kern County Raceway Park Live — 11:30 p.m. Fri. Oct. 30 3:00 p.m. Sat., Nov. 7 Phoenix Raceway Live — 9:15 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 12 6:00 p.m.

2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule

Date Location TrackPass Coverage NBCSN Coverage Time Sat., March 21 South Boston Speedway Live — 2:45 p.m. Mon., March 30 6:00 p.m. Sun., April 5 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Live — 3:45 p.m. Thurs., April 9 3:00 p.m. Sun., April 26 Stafford Motor Speedway Live — 3:30 p.m. TrackPass Exclusive Fri., May 8 Martinsville Speedway Live — 8:30 p.m. Tues., May 12 4:00 p.m. Sat., May 23 Jennerstown Speedway Live — 8 p.m. Thurs., May 28 6:00 p.m. Sat., June 6 Seekonk Speedway Live — 8 p.m. Thurs., June 11 6:00 p.m. Sat., June 20 Riverhead Raceway Live — 8 p.m. TrackPass Exclusive Sat., July 11 Wall Stadium Speedway Live — 8:30 p.m. Wed., July 15 6:00 p.m. Sat., July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Live — 5:45 p.m. Tues., Aug. 11 6:00 p.m. Fri. July 31 Iowa Speedway Live — 7:30 p.m. Wed., Aug. 19 6:00 p.m. Fri. Aug. 7 Stafford Motor Speedway Live — 9:15 p.m. TrackPass Exclusive Wed., Aug. 19 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Live — 8 p.m. Wed., Aug. 26 6:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 5 Oswego Speedway Live — 7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 10 6:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 12 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Live — 12:05 p.m. Wed., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 19 Riverhead Raceway Live — 8 p.m. Wed., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 27 Stafford Motor Speedway Live — 3:15 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 1 6:00 p.m. Sun., Oct. 11 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Live — TBA Thurs., Oct. 15 6:00 p.m.

All Times Eastern