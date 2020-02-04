NASCAR, NBC Sports announce select 2020 grassroots racing coverage
STAMFORD, Conn. and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR®, ARCA, and NBC Sports announced broadcast coverage for select 2020 grassroots racing events across TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, including events in the ARCA Menards Series™ East and West (formerly the K&N Pro Series), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™ and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, which kicks off this Friday at Florida‘s New Smyrna Speedway.
All eight races of the ARCA Menards Series East will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, beginning with the season-opening Skips Western Outfitters 175 on Monday, Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of entire ARCA Menards Series East season, with the Skips Western Outfitters 175 airing Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.
The ARCA Menards Series East season opener is part of the 54th annual World Series of Asphalt from New Smyrna Speedway, which features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 7-15. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which also includes NASCAR Weekly Racing Series highlighted by super late models, pro late model, and tour-type Modifieds.
TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also provide live coverage of the entire ARCA Menards Series West season, which kicks off Thursday, Feb. 20 with the Star Nursery 150 from the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN will provide coverage on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the entire 10-race ARCA Menards Series West slate.
The full 17-race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™ will also air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with NBCSN providing coverage of 14 races. The 2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour begins Saturday, March 21 at Virginia‘s South Boston Speedway, with NBCSN coverage airing Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch ARCA Menards Series East and West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and World Series of Asphalt coverage as part of the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package for $2.99/month or $19.99 annually. The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold All-Access Pass, which includes NASCAR Roots plus IMSA and American Flat Track, for $4.99/month or $44.99/year.
TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.
2020 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule
Date
Location
TrackPass Coverage
NBCSN Coverage
Time
Mon, Feb. 10
New Smyrna Speedway
Live — 7:40 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 14
1:00 p.m.
Sat., March 14
Five Flags Speedway
Live — 8:00 p.m.
Mon., March 23
6:00 p.m.
Sat., April 4
Bristol Motor Speedway
Live — 4:00 p.m.
Thurs., April 9
4:00 p.m.
Sat., May 2
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Live — 9:00 p.m.
Thurs., May 7
6:00 p.m.
Sat., May 16
Toledo Speedway
Live — 7:00 p.m.
Thurs., May 21
3:00 p.m.
Sat., July 25
Berlin Raceway
Live — 8;00 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 13
6:00 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 21
Dover International Speedway
Live — 5:00 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 27
1:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 12
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Live — 2:30 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 17
6:00 p.m.
2020 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule
Date
Location
TrackPass Coverage
NBCSN Coverage
Time
Thurs., Feb. 20
The Bullring at LVMS
Live — 11:00 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 25
6:00 p.m.
Sat., March 28
Irwindale Speedway
Live — 10:00 p.m.
Thurs., April 2
6:00 p.m.
Sat., May 16
Douglas County Speedway
Live — 10:55 p.m.
Thurs., May 21
4:00 p.m.
Sat., June 6
Colorado National Speedway
Live — 10:30 p.m.
Wed., June 10
6:00 p.m.
Sat., June 13
Sonoma Raceway
Live — 4:45 p.m.
Thurs., June 18
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 8
Evergreen Speedway
Live — 9:30 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 20
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
Meridian Speedway
Live — 10:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 5
12:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10
All American Speedway
Live — 9:45 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15
7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24
Kern County Raceway Park
Live — 11:30 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 30
3:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 7
Phoenix Raceway
Live — 9:15 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 12
6:00 p.m.
2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule
Date
Location
TrackPass Coverage
NBCSN Coverage
Time
Sat., March 21
South Boston Speedway
Live — 2:45 p.m.
Mon., March 30
6:00 p.m.
Sun., April 5
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Live — 3:45 p.m.
Thurs., April 9
3:00 p.m.
Sun., April 26
Stafford Motor Speedway
Live — 3:30 p.m.
TrackPass Exclusive
Fri., May 8
Martinsville Speedway
Live — 8:30 p.m.
Tues., May 12
4:00 p.m.
Sat., May 23
Jennerstown Speedway
Live — 8 p.m.
Thurs., May 28
6:00 p.m.
Sat., June 6
Seekonk Speedway
Live — 8 p.m.
Thurs., June 11
6:00 p.m.
Sat., June 20
Riverhead Raceway
Live — 8 p.m.
TrackPass Exclusive
Sat., July 11
Wall Stadium Speedway
Live — 8:30 p.m.
Wed., July 15
6:00 p.m.
Sat., July 18
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Live — 5:45 p.m.
Tues., Aug. 11
6:00 p.m.
Fri. July 31
Iowa Speedway
Live — 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Aug. 19
6:00 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 7
Stafford Motor Speedway
Live — 9:15 p.m.
TrackPass Exclusive
Wed., Aug. 19
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Live — 8 p.m.
Wed., Aug. 26
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 5
Oswego Speedway
Live — 7 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 10
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 12
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Live — 12:05 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19
Riverhead Raceway
Live — 8 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 27
Stafford Motor Speedway
Live — 3:15 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 1
6:00 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 11
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Live — TBA
Thurs., Oct. 15
6:00 p.m.
All Times Eastern