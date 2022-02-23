NASCAR, NBC Sports announce 2022 grassroots racing coverage on USA Network
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series — except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events — for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 12. USA Network begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.
ARCA Menards Series East
The 2022 campaign started with the Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. USA Network will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.
ARCA Menards Series West
The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway marks the first USA Network race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, March 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET before USA Network provides tape-delayed coverage on Friday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET.
“NBC Sports is a fantastic partner and supporter of grassroots racing,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and West on USA Network delivers grassroots racing to a potential new fanbase, spotlights the stars of tomorrow, and provides avid fans with another quality content option.”
Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on USA Network are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.
Series
Race date
Track
USA air date
USA air time
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Feb 12
New Smyrna Speedway
Fri, Feb 25
Noon
ARCA Menards Series East
Tue, Feb 15
New Smyrna Speedway
Fri, Feb 25
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series East
Sat, Mar 19
Five Flags Speedway
Mon, Mar 28
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Mar 26
Irwindale Speedway
Fri, Apr 01
1 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Fri, Apr 01
Richmond Raceway
Sat, Apr 09
4 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Apr 23
Kern County Raceway Park
Fri, Apr 29
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series East
Fri, Apr 29
Dover International Speedway
Fri, May 06
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series East
Sat, May 07
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Fri, May 13
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, May 14
Riverhead Raceway
Fri, May 20
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, May 21
Lee USA Speedway
Fri, May 27
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, May 28
Jennerstown Speedway
Thu, Jun 02
2 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Jun 04
Portland International Raceway
Fri, Jun 10
Noon
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Jun 11
Sonoma Raceway
Thu, Jun 16
2 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Jun 18
Monadnock Speedway
Sat, Jun 25
11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Jun 25
Riverhead Raceway
Sun, Jul 03
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Jul 02
Irwindale Speedway
Fri, Jul 08
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Jul 09
Wall Stadium
Fri, Jul 15
6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Jul 16
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Fri, Jul 22
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Fri, Jul 29
Claremont Motorsports Park
Fri, Aug 05
1 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Wed, Aug 17
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Sun, Aug 21
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Aug 20
Evergreen Speedway
Fri, Aug 26
2 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Aug 27
Langley Speedway
Fri, Sep 02
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Sep 03
Oswego Speedway
Sun, Sep 11
Noon
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Sep 03
Portland International Raceway
Sun, Sep 11
1 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Sep 17
Riverhead Raceway
Sun, Sep 25
1:30 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Oct 01
All American Speedway
Fri, Oct 07
3 p.m.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Sat, Oct 08
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Sat, Oct 15
2 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Fri, Oct 14
The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Fri, Oct 21
Noon
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
Thu, Oct 27
Martinsville Speedway
Fri, Nov 04
1 p.m.
ARCA Menards Series West
Sat, Nov 05
Phoenix Raceway
Fri, Nov 11
1 p.m.