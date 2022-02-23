NASCAR, NBC Sports announce 2022 grassroots racing coverage on USA Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2022 slate of grassroots races on USA Network, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

USA Network will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series — except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events — for a total of 30 race broadcasts. All televised coverage on USA Network will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West (when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events), and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on FloRacing.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The season kicked off with the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Feb. 12. USA Network begins its grassroots coverage with a tape-delayed broadcast of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series East

The 2022 campaign started with the Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. USA Network will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards Series West

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway marks the first USA Network race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West. It will air live on FloRacing on Saturday, March 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET before USA Network provides tape-delayed coverage on Friday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

“NBC Sports is a fantastic partner and supporter of grassroots racing,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and West on USA Network delivers grassroots racing to a potential new fanbase, spotlights the stars of tomorrow, and provides avid fans with another quality content option.”

Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on USA Network are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

Series

Race date

Track

USA air date

USA air time

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Feb 12

New Smyrna Speedway

Fri, Feb 25

Noon

ARCA Menards Series East

Tue, Feb 15

New Smyrna Speedway

Fri, Feb 25

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series East

Sat, Mar 19

Five Flags Speedway

Mon, Mar 28

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Mar 26

Irwindale Speedway

Fri, Apr 01

1 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Fri, Apr 01

Richmond Raceway

Sat, Apr 09

4 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Apr 23

Kern County Raceway Park

Fri, Apr 29

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series East

Fri, Apr 29

Dover International Speedway

Fri, May 06

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series East

Sat, May 07

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Fri, May 13

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, May 14

Riverhead Raceway

Fri, May 20

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, May 21

Lee USA Speedway

Fri, May 27

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, May 28

Jennerstown Speedway

Thu, Jun 02

2 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Jun 04

Portland International Raceway

Fri, Jun 10

Noon

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Jun 11

Sonoma Raceway

Thu, Jun 16

2 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Jun 18

Monadnock Speedway

Sat, Jun 25

11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Jun 25

Riverhead Raceway

Sun, Jul 03

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Jul 02

Irwindale Speedway

Fri, Jul 08

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Jul 09

Wall Stadium

Fri, Jul 15

6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Jul 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Fri, Jul 22

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Fri, Jul 29

Claremont Motorsports Park

Fri, Aug 05

1 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Wed, Aug 17

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Sun, Aug 21

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Aug 20

Evergreen Speedway

Fri, Aug 26

2 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Aug 27

Langley Speedway

Fri, Sep 02

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Sep 03

Oswego Speedway

Sun, Sep 11

Noon

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Sep 03

Portland International Raceway

Sun, Sep 11

1 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Sep 17

Riverhead Raceway

Sun, Sep 25

1:30 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Oct 01

All American Speedway

Fri, Oct 07

3 p.m.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Sat, Oct 08

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Sat, Oct 15

2 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Fri, Oct 14

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Fri, Oct 21

Noon

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Thu, Oct 27

Martinsville Speedway

Fri, Nov 04

1 p.m.

ARCA Menards Series West

Sat, Nov 05

Phoenix Raceway

Fri, Nov 11

1 p.m.

