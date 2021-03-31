NASCAR on NBC podcast: Joey Logano’s Earnhardt-like mentality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Estrada
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Off the track, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt could be your best friend. On the track, he could be your worst enemy.

Kyle Petty, one of Earnhardt’s contemporaries, sees only one driver in today’s Cup garage with the same dual mentality: Joey Logano, who won Monday’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Beat you onto pit road, beat you off of pit road, beat you around to the start/finish line, beat you for 10th position, beat you for sixth position, beat you for the win – beat you, beat you, beat you,” Petty told Nate Ryan in the latest edition of the NASCAR on NBC podcast.

MORE: NASCAR on NBC podcast

“That’s what it’s all about for him. When he takes that helmet off, you want Joey to come to your house every day and hang out with you. He’s such a good guy. But he puts that helmet on, and he’s the caliber of race car driver, that of a Cale Yarborough, a Dale Earnhardt Sr., a Richard Petty and David Pearson, a Bobby Allison – that golden era where people weren’t friends.

“They were acquaintances, but they weren’t friends.”

Petty also noted that, like Earnhardt, Logano’s ruthlessness on the track appears to have given him a psychological edge over his rivals.

He brought up the instructions from Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, to his driver entering Monday’s overtime restart, in which Gabehart implored Hamlin to find a way around Logano.

“Joey already has them beat like Earnhardt used to, in a certain way,” Petty said. “You heard Gabehart say, ‘He’s the most aggressive guy in the sport.’

“When the crew chiefs and other teams are acknowledging that, I’ve gotta think those drivers, when they get in their helmets, they acknowledge it too.”

Instead of knocking Logano out of the way on the restart, Hamlin attempted to pass him on the outside and failed.

Logano went on to the victory, while Hamlin slipped to third at the finish.

For more reactions on the Bristol dirt weekend, check out the latest edition of the NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan on all major podcast platforms.

Read More About NASCAR

Erik Jones: “I just continue to try and build” with Petty team Power Rankings: Another strong run keeps Denny Hamlin No. 1 Is Next Gen right car for 2022 dirt race at Bristol?

NASCAR on NBC podcast: Joey Logano’s Earnhardt-like mentality originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Stacking Pennies: Joey Logano joins to talk Bristol dirt and that sweet sword trophy

    On this clip from Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano dials in to talk about winning NASCAR's first dirt race in 51 years and what exactly he did with the Bristol gladiator sword trophy.

  • Ashley Strohmier talks to Tennessee business owners ahead of NASCAR dirt race

    FOX News' Ashley Strohmier reports from Bristol, Tennessee, speaking to business owners about the NASCAR dirt race.

  • Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup's return to Dirt

    Wrap-up of NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series races at the Bristol Motor Speedway which was converted from a concrete oval to a dirt oval. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bristol dirt race winners and losers

    Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but others also left the track feeling good.

  • SK Modified Drivers Have NAPA SK 5K Circled on their Calendar

    STAFFORD, Conn. — Teams and drivers are busy preparing for the 6th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K 100 lap SK Modified event, scheduled for Friday, June 28. In 5 year‘s time, the $5,000 to win event has become the event every driver wants to add to their resume. The event, which has been won […]

  • Setting The Stage: Whelen Modified Tour Ready For 35th Season

    New Faces in New Places; Growing List of Rising Rookies, New Track Additions & Incoming Pole Award Sponsor Headline 2019 Whelen Modified Tour Season DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five months after Justin Bonsignore clinched his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship, his title defense is set to commence. Bonsignore leads a stout group of drivers into […]

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Run it back: 2022 Bristol race to be held on dirt again

    Bristol Motor Speedway announced during Monday’s race the spring date in 2022 will again be run on the dirt configuration.

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.

  • F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo makes podium-finish bet involving Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car

    F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • NCAA v. Alston: Supreme Court not impressed with old arguments, but how will it rule?

    Rather than evolve, the NCAA has clung to the status quo. Now it is arguing its case to the Supreme Court — and the court doesn't sound like it's buying the NCAA's same old arguments.

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."