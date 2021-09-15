NASCAR national series clinching scenarios at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts an action-packed NASCAR national series tripleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 10 elimination race.

Here’s a look at what drivers need to advance — or in the case of the Xfinity Series — what drivers need to lock into the playoffs and what is needed to secure the regular-season title.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Last chance to make the Playoffs‘ Round of 12

This weekend‘s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will bring the first round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to a close and four drivers will be eliminated from the postseason. With three drivers locked in and moving on, that leaves nine spots still up for grabs this weekend.

Already Clinched

The following three drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver Playoff field of the next round: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 11th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch or Aric Almirola.

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 14 points.

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 26 points.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 29 points.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 35 points.

Christopher Bell: Would clinch with 36 points, 37 points if Aric Almirola wins.

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 41 points.

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 46 points.

Aric Almirola: Would clinch with 51 points.

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 54 points.

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 54 points.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Michael McDowell: Could only clinch with help this weekend.

The following drivers could clinch on points with a win by Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron or Michael McDowell:

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 16 points.

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 28 points.

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 31 points.

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 37 points.

Christopher Bell: Would clinch with 38 points, 39 points if Reddick, Byron or McDowell wins.

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 43 points.

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 48 points.

Aric Almirola: Would clinch with 53 points.

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 55 points.

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 55 points.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Michael McDowell: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Michael McDowell.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: Regular Season Finale, One Chance Left

With just one race remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, three Playoff positions are still up for grabs, as nine drivers have secured their spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason heading into this weekend‘s regular-season cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Already Clinched

The following nine drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones or Riley Herbst.

Jeremy Clements: Would clinch regardless of finish

Brandon Jones: Would clinch regardless of finish

Riley Herbst: Would clinch regardless of finish

If there is a new winner from Ryan Sieg or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings.

Jeremy Clements: Would clinch with 47 points.

Brandon Jones: Would clinch with 53 points.

Riley Herbst: Would clinch with 55 points.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Brown.

The following drivers could clinch with a win and with help: Josh Williams (41 points), Alex Labbe (42 points), Tommy Joe Martins (43 points).

Can Clinch Regular Season Championship

Additionally, the Regular Season Championship could be clinched by the following drivers:

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 55 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 59 points

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill were eliminated from the playoffs after the race at Bristol.