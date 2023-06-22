NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway: Full weekend schedule, TV schedule for Cup Series

NASCAR is back at Nashville Superspeedway for the third straight year to kick off the summer portion of the schedule.

As has been the case the last two years, the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will all be running races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. The big difference is Sunday's Cup Race, which will begin at 6 p.m. and will finish under the lights.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won the first two Cup races at the superspeedway, and defending race winner Chase Elliott and teammate Alex Bowman are still winless in 2023.

Here is the full on-track schedule:

NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway on-track schedule, TV info

All times Central

Friday, June 23

1 p.m. — Parking lots open

3 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice and qualifying, FOX Sports 1

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, USA Network

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice, USA Network

7 p.m. — Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (150 laps, 200 miles), FS1

Saturday, June 24

8 a.m. — Parking lots open

11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, USA Network

12 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, USA Network

2:30 p.m. — Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.4 miles), USA Network

Sunday, June 25

10 a.m. — Parking lots open

4:15 p.m. — Parker McCollum pre-race concert

6 p.m. — Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps, 399 miles), NBC

