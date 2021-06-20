NASCAR at Nashville: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Ally 400
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Middle Tennessee for the first time in more than 30 years and the first time in a decade for any NASCAR national series race.
The last race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway was in 2011, featured only the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series and ended what many considered a failed experiment by Dover Motorsports, which owns the facility.
So, what's changed? A new commitment by NASCAR to bring stock car racing back to the Music City at the largest concrete-only track — and one of only a few in the entire series.
When races were last run on the 1.33-mile oval, a common complaint was that drivers were hesitant to pass because the traction was not as good on the outside lanes. This time, NASCAR laid down a general resin that is meant to improve the grip across the track and subsequently make it easier to pass — and in turn, make it more exciting for the fans.
Here's all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:
START TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET. (2:30 p.m. local).
TV: NBCSN. Pre-race broadcast begins approximately at 2:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. local), following the IndyCar race at Road America.
RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.
RACE DISTANCE: 300 laps around the 1.33-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee for a total of 399 miles.
STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 90, Stage 2: 95, Stage 3: 115.
QUALIFYING: The lineup will be set following Sunday's qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
ENTRY LIST: These are the drivers entered in the Ally 400 with car number (in parentheses), team and manufacturer:
Quin Houff, (00) StarCom Racing, Chevrolet
Kurt Busch (1) Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (2) Team Penske, Ford
Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (6) Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
Corey Lajoie (7) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (8) Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske, Ford
David Starr (13) Motorsports Business Management, Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
Joey Gase (15) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17) Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
Kyle Busch (18) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
Martin Truex Jr. (19) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
Matt DiBenedetto (21) Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
Joey Logano (22) Team Penske, Ford
Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing, Toyota
William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34) Front Row Motorsports, Ford
Ryan Preece (37) JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo (38) Front Row Motorsports, Ford
Cole Custer (41) Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
Ross Chastain (42) Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43) Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
JJ Yeley (51) Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (52) Rick Ware Racing, Ford
Garrett Smithley (53) Rick Ware Racing, Ford
Chad Finchum (66) Motorsports Business Management, Toyota
Justin Haley (77) Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78) Live Fast Motorsports, Ford
Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing, Toyota
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Nashville 2021: Race start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule